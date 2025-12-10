Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 10th 2025

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and reviewed the Roadmap for Timor-Leste's Housing Market Development, presented by the Minister of Planning and Strategic Investment, Gastão Francisco de Sousa. The document, which began drafting in September 2025, establishes the foundations for a coordinated and sustainable national housing policy.

The Roadmap outlines a comprehensive vision for the housing sector, organised around four main pillars: guaranteeing land and housing rights, expanding access to decent and resilient housing solutions, developing financing systems for families, and establishing the institutional and data framework needed to sustain long-term policies. The approach follows a cycle of action and learning—do, evaluate, and expand—allowing solutions to be tested in the field, incorporated into public policy, and effective models to be consolidated.

Among the central pillars outlined, the following stand out: strengthening the land administration system, conducting detailed analysis of housing market needs, promoting resilient construction practices, and diversifying supply solutions, including private sector-led projects, self-build initiatives, and community and vertical housing promoted by the Government. The Roadmap also outlines the gradual development of financial instruments to help families access suitable solutions, in line with the guidelines and models set by the Central Bank of Timor-Leste.

Through this initiative, the Government aims to address the increasing demand for housing and the need to provide decent and adequate accommodation for citizens, as outlined in the Constitution and the Program of the 9th Constitutional Government. It promotes an integrated approach involving public institutions, the private sector, and development partners to improve the living conditions of Timorese families.

The Council of Ministers approved the Government's draft resolution, which extends until June 30th, 2026, the period of suspension of martial arts teaching, learning, and practice, including the temporary closure of all venues and facilities used for these activities.

The decision follows the Government Resolution No. 45/2023 of November 10th, which has already been successively extended by Resolutions No. 17/2024 of April 24th, No. 60/2024 of November 7th, and No. 22/2025 of April 7th. The assumptions that justified the suspension in force remain unchanged, namely the need to consolidate the social peace achieved since November 2023 and to ensure that the practice of martial arts occurs solely in the sporting sphere, contributing to the civic and humanistic education of young people.

The 9th Constitutional Government recently finalised the legislative process to submit to the National Parliament a law proposal establishing the new legal framework for the practice of martial arts. Until its approval and entry into force, it remains necessary to continue the suspension and temporary closure of venues intended for the teaching, learning, and practice of martial arts.

The Council of Ministers has decided to authorise the Minister of Finance to sign the loan agreement, with a grant component, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for funding the “National Road Improvement Project (Phase I)”.

This project aims to modernise approximately 42 kilometres of essential roads in the national road network, introducing small-scale climate adaptation infrastructure in six villages along the route that are prone to flooding and drought, to strengthen connectivity with municipalities in the south and east. The project also includes the rehabilitation of three bridges—Seical, Borouai, and Malailada—located between Baucau and Lautém. The initiative also involves implementing climate-resilience measures led by local communities, targeted at mitigating vulnerabilities along the road corridor and reducing the risk of climate change impacts in vulnerable villages.

The loan has very favourable terms for Timor-Leste, with an interest rate of 1% per annum, a 40-year term, and a 10-year grace period. The principal will be repaid at 2% per annum in the first decade after the grace period and at 4% in subsequent years, ensuring a sustainable financial burden for the State.

Following a thorough analysis of the various projects financed with loans, which again highlighted initiatives that had not yet been initiated or had very low levels of implementation, the Government decided to cancel some of these projects and review their sources of financing. In this context, certain Financing Agreements currently in force are no longer necessary.

Thus, the Council of Ministers authorised the cancellation of the Power Distribution Modernisation Project and the entire Financing Agreement signed with the ADB on December 20th, 2021, worth US$35 million. It also authorised the full cancellation of the Financing Agreement signed with the ADB for the “Dili West Water Supply” Project, dated October 25th, 2022, in the amount of US$50 million. Lastly, it decided to cancel the entire Financing Agreement signed with the ADB for the “President Nicolau Lobato International Airport Expansion” Project, dated January 1st, 2021, in the amount of US$85 million.

The Council of Ministers approved the framework for cooperation on sustainable development between the Government of Timor-Leste and the United Nations for the period 2026-2030, presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas.

This cooperation framework outlines the strategic partnership that will support the United Nations support for national development priorities, aligning with the 2011–2030 Strategic Development Plan, the Programme of the 9th Constitutional Government, and the 2030 Agenda. The document results from extensive consultations and establishes a shared vision for a more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable nation. Cooperation is organised around four key pillars: enhancing access to inclusive services, promoting diverse economic development, strengthening climate resilience and infrastructure, and consolidating democratic governance. These pillars also integrate cross-cutting priorities such as gender equality, human rights, the inclusion of persons with disabilities, and the principle of leaving no one behind.

The cooperation framework also aids Timor-Leste's preparation for ASEAN membership, helping to boost economic competitiveness, institutional capacity, and social protection and resilience systems. Its rollout will be supported by joint coordination mechanisms between the Government and the United Nations, ensuring alignment with national priorities and regular monitoring of progress made.

The Government's draft resolution, presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, was also approved. It authorises a financial contribution of US$500,000 to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) to support regional humanitarian response operations to recent natural disasters affecting several ASEAN Member States, as well as to strengthen disaster management preparedness and cooperation in the region.

The Council of Ministers decided to appoint the Minister of State Administration, Tomás do Rosário Cabral, and the Minister of Defence, Donaciano do Rosário Gomes, to join the mediation mission of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP), aimed at monitoring the situation following the coup d'état and the suspension of the electoral process in Guinea-Bissau. Considering the recommendation for Guinea-Bissau's temporary suspension and the proposal to transfer the organisation's presidency to another Member State, as approved by the CPLP Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Ministers also decided to express Timor-Leste's willingness to assume the rotating presidency of the CPLP for 2026-2027.

The Government's draft resolution, presented by the Vice Minister for Institutional Strengthening of Health, José dos Reis Magno, was also approved. It provides for the dismissal of the current members of the Board of Directors of the National Institute of Public Health of Timor-Leste (INSP-TL – acronym in Portuguese) and the appointment of new members to that body for a period of four years, on a service commission basis, starting on January 1st, 2026.

Through this Government Resolution, Névio Sarmento was appointed as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of INSP-TL, and Gustodio Alves de Jesus and Endang Soares da Silva were appointed as members of the Board of Directors of this public institute.

The renewal of INSP-TL's management team aims to enhance the institution's management capacity, aligning with the principles of the 9th Constitutional Government Programme.

The Council of Ministers approved the Government's draft resolution, presented by the Secretary of State for Art and Culture, Jorge Soares Cristovão, to promote the use of Timor-Leste's TAIS (handwoven traditional fabric).

This resolution seeks to strengthen the recognition of this vital aspect of Timorese intangible cultural identity, acknowledged by UNESCO and deeply embedded in community rituals, as well as in the country's economic and social life.

The law requires that public administration bodies and services promote the use of tais on the first working day of each month and encourages managers and leaders to wear this garment during official acts and public ceremonies. The Government also urges civil society and the private sector to participate and motivate their employees to wear tais once a week, helping to preserve and spread its use.

The resolution also includes the establishment of a multidisciplinary commission to develop a certification and authenticity scheme for TAIS, as well as the redevelopment of the TAIS Market in Dili, aimed at enhancing the work of artisans and strengthening the cultural and tourism potential of this space. END