NEMIC Partners with MEDevice Boston to Host 2025 International Pitch Reception

NEMIC International Pitch Reception - MEDevice Boston 2025

NEMIC proudly announces strategic partnership to co-organize and lead the 2025 NEMIC International Pitch Reception at MEDevice Boston in September

NEMIC is thrilled to bring our expertise in early-stage innovation and startup acceleration to the heart of Boston’s medical device community” — Aidan Petrie, NEMIC Co-Founder + Managing Partner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First of its kind for MEDevice Boston, the New England Medical Innovation Center ( NEMIC ) proudly presents this all-new softball-style pitch presentation, where you’ll hear 15+ of the industry’s most innovative companies showcasing their latest solutions aimed at solving pressing issues in Life Science. This curated selection comprises both domestic and international companies conducting 3 minute pitches, with dynamic networking immediately to follow offering a chance to connect directly with founders, industry veterans, investors, and more.“This partnership with MEDevice Boston strengthens our shared mission to support the next generation of medtech founders and connect them directly with the people who can help bring their innovations to market,” said Aidan Petrie, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of NEMIC.As the region’s premier platform for medical device professionals, MEDevice Boston draws thousands of stakeholders each year. This year’s International Pitch Reception will take place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, and will highlight solutions ranging from surgical devices and diagnostics to digital health and wearable technologies.For attendees, the session promises high energy, emerging ideas, and an unparalleled opportunity to discover the region’s most promising healthtech startups in a single, high-impact event.Guests interested in attending 2025 MEDevice + NEMIC International Pitch Presentation can REGISTER HERE to learn more.Use promo code “NEMIC10” at checkout to receive both a FREE Expo Pass & 10% OFF all Conference passes!About NEMICThe New England Medical Innovation Center (NEMIC) is a nonprofit Med Tech accelerator based in Providence, RI. NEMIC supports early-stage HealthTech startups through education, expert advisory, and strategic guidance to help bring life-saving medical technologies to market. As the region’s premier HealthTech venture hub, we deploy our unique gap analysis approach, draw on an extensive network of subject matter experts, and facilitate clinical access in order to bridge the gap and turn ideas into reality. Our mission is to drive the transformation of healthcare by accelerating the development, validation, and adoption of technologies that improve patient outcomes, promote wellness, and enhance quality of life for humans worldwide.About Informa Markets EngineeringInforma Markets Engineering, a subsidiary of Informa plc, portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: informamarkets.com Media ContactInforma Markets EngineeringEngineeringPR@informa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.