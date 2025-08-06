New Non-Fiction Book Examines Global Human Capital Framework and Calls for Systemic Reform

LONDON, ONTARIO , CANADA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chaos Royale : The Grenouille That Won the War (A White-Paper for Humanity) by Kevin Fleischhaker explores the concept of FMK v1.0, a theoretical human capital development system that the author argues is based on destructive societal role assignment. Through a mix of personal experience, system critiques, and proposed reforms, the book raises questions about global governance, intelligence classification, and the ethical boundaries of informatics.At the center of the narrative is the author’s personal account of psychological hardship, surveillance, and uninvestigated systemic pressures. Fleischhaker shares his experiences while advocating for transparency and systemic change, framed within a broader discussion of governance, mental health, and technological oversight.The book introduces a proposed framework called CUBE—an object-oriented classification and security clearance model—designed to address perceived shortcomings in current intelligence practices. Technical schematics, historical context, and systems theory are used throughout the work to support the author’s call for reforms in information security and societal governance.About the Author:Kevin Fleischhaker holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management and a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto. His professional background spans technology, finance, and mining. His personal and professional experiences inform this publication, which is the result of extensive reflection and research. He currently resides in Canada.

