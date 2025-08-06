Now Hiring! TBI Announces CJIS Supervisor Opening

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

CJIS SUPERVISOR CJIS DIVISION DAVIDSON COUNTY 1 VACANCY

Supervises employees in the Tennessee Instant Check Unit. Responsible for monitoring the computerized Flex-Check System daily to ensure proper functionality and identifying issues with criminal justice information and systems to determine the appropriate action to take. Interprets all state, U.S. Territories and federal rules, regulations, policies, procedures, and documentation for local, state, and federal agencies to enhance communication and ensure NICS/CJIS compliance.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to four years of full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; and/or performing criminal justice communications work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time experience performing statistical analysis; examining criminal history and/or biometrics information; performing program audits and/or training; or performing criminal justice communications work may be substituted for the required education.

Substitution of Graduate Education for Experience: Graduate degree may be substituted for one year of the required experience.

Monthly Salary: $5,591-$8,915

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply on job opening 70185. This position will be posted on August 6, 2025 – August 12, 2025 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.