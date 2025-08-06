Custom Pools of Lubbock Honored with Three 2025 International Awards of Excellence from the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance

Award winning pool by Custom Pools of Lubbock

Custom Pools of Lubbock earns national recognition with three 2025 Awards of Excellence from the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance for standout pool designs.

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Pools of Lubbock is proud to announce that it has been recognized with three prestigious honors from the 2025 International Awards of Excellence presented by the [Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA)]. The national trade association, known for promoting the highest standards in pool, spa, and hot tub design, has named Custom Pools of Lubbock a standout among this year’s record-breaking field of entries.

The awards include:

Silver Award for Pools with Automatic Covers – Firelight Falls

Bronze Award for Fun Features – The Runway

Bronze Award for Geometric Design – The Retreat at Tanglewood

This year’s Awards of Excellence saw a 22% increase in submissions over the previous year, making it the most competitive field since 2017. A panel of expert judges evaluated hundreds of entries from across the United States and beyond, selecting winners that reflect the highest levels of creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship in aquatic design.

“Your work is a great example of how PHTA members elevate the industry,” said a PHTA representative in a congratulatory message. “We received a record number of submissions this year, and your pools stood out for their design excellence, attention to detail, and commitment to quality.”

The winning projects highlight the breadth and artistry that define Custom Pools of Lubbock’s work. Among the honored projects is Firelight Falls, awarded Silver in the Pools with Automatic Covers category, which features seamless design integration, energy efficiency, and exceptional safety. The Retreat at Tanglewood, recognized with a Bronze in the Geometric category, showcases contemporary architectural lines, structural elegance, and customized design elements tailored to the client’s vision. Rounding out the accolades is The Runway, a Bronze winner in the Fun Features category, which brings playful functionality to backyard luxury with interactive elements designed for all ages.

These honors are more than just awards, they represent the trust that homeowners place in Custom Pools of Lubbock to transform their backyards into personal havens of relaxation and beauty.

The recognition will be highlighted during a formal in-person ceremony at the PHTA Awards of Excellence Reception on Tuesday, October 21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, part of the annual International Pool Spa Patio Expo. The event, which draws leaders from across the industry, celebrates the top pool builders and designers who are shaping the future of outdoor living spaces.

As part of their award package, Custom Pools of Lubbock will receive national and international exposure through the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA) social media channels, and the September issue of AQUA Magazine.

“We treat every backyard like our own,” said a representative from Custom Pools of Lubbock. “These awards are a reflection of the pride we take in our work and the relationships we build with our clients. We're honored to be recognized by the industry we love.”

To learn more about the award-winning pools or to start designing your own, visit custompoolsoflubbock.com.

