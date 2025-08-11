Viral 90s fashion trend makes comeback for WORLDWIDE shoppers

Shadow Shifter Blue to White color changing t-shirt

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A viral fashion phenomenon from the 1990s is making a return to worldwide markets.Shadow Shifter, a US-based apparel company specializing in color-changing fabric technology, has launched its thermochromic t-shirts on Amazon and other major e-commerce marketplaces, reviving the cultural sensation once seen in magazines, on TV and across high streets around the world.The shirts inspired by the iconic body heat-reactive clothing popularized in the late 80s and early 90s Hypercolor, are developed by Karl Clayton, Founder and CEO of Shadow Shifter.“When I first saw the heat-reactive, colour-changing clothing I was immediately fascinated,” said Karl.The t-shirts are the result of over 20 years of reformulation. Karl, who moved from the UK to the US in the late 1990s, was captivated by the original trend and committed himself to improving the technology behind it.The result is a durable, machine-washable, and heat-resistant version of the nostalgic favorite.“As a computer programmer back then, I was drawn to the colour changing technology. I believed the technology could be better, and over the years I’ve done just that. I am proud to be bringing it back to the those who remember the 90s and those have never experienced this cool tech, with the quality and durability it always needed.”Unlike the original iterations, Shadow Shifter’s color-changing effect is built using a proprietary thermochromic dye that responds to body heat but holds up to regular wear, washing, and heat exposure.Karl is now aiming to spark a new craze for the color-changing techwear with Shadow Shifter’s adult and children’s ranges, now available to worldwide customers through Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and Ebay. Allowing a new generation to experience color-changing clothing, while offering a throwback to those who remember the trend from its first wave of popularity.The brand’s products are manufactured in the United States and offer thermochromic dyeing services to brands and manufacturers looking to incorporate color-changing elements into their own apparel. Shadow Shifter also offers Custom Event T-shirts for businesses and retail customers for their special events.

