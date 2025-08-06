Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities conducts National Women's Day 2025 media site visit, 7 Aug

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in partnership with the Limpopo Provincial Government will host the 2025 National Women's Day Commemoration on Saturday, 09 August at Nkowankowa Stadium, in Tzaneen.

Members of the media are therefore invited to attend a media site visit to identify OB parking space, and to discuss other key media logistics in preparation for this years' commemorative event. Members of the security cluster will present the floorplan during the session.

The Media Site Visit will unfold as follows:

Date: Thursday, 07 August 2025.

Time: 12h00 -13h00

Venue: Nkowankowa Stadium, Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, Limpopo Province.

NB: Members of the media are requested to send their representatives for this session.

Enquiries:

Madimetja Moleba

Cell: 066 301 4670

