Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities conducts National Women's Day 2025 media site visit, 7 Aug
The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC), in partnership with the Limpopo Provincial Government will host the 2025 National Women's Day Commemoration on Saturday, 09 August at Nkowankowa Stadium, in Tzaneen.
Members of the media are therefore invited to attend a media site visit to identify OB parking space, and to discuss other key media logistics in preparation for this years' commemorative event. Members of the security cluster will present the floorplan during the session.
The Media Site Visit will unfold as follows:
Date: Thursday, 07 August 2025.
Time: 12h00 -13h00
Venue: Nkowankowa Stadium, Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, Limpopo Province.
NB: Members of the media are requested to send their representatives for this session.
Enquiries:
Madimetja Moleba
Cell: 066 301 4670
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.