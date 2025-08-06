Deputy Minister Dickson Masemola leads accountability engagements in Eastern Cape Municipalities, 6 to 7 Aug
The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, will lead a series of accountability and support engagements with the Mayors and Councillors of Buffalo City Metro and Makana Local Municipalities. These visits form part of the national initiative themed "Every Municipality Must Work", aimed at revitalizing governance, accelerating service delivery, and reinforcing accountability across local government structures.
Deputy Minister Masemola will be joined by the Eastern Cape MEC for CoGTA, Mr Zolile Williams, in this intergovernmental outreach. The programme will include the introduction of a tailored support package for Buffalo City Metro, designed to strengthen its institutional capacity and ensure optimal performance in line with constitutional mandates.
These engagements are aligned with the implementation of the District Development Model (DDM) - a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to enhance cooperative governance and integrated planning. Additionally, as part of promoting public participation and co-governance, the Deputy Minister will also hold a follow-up engagement with the Makana Concern Group.
Media Coverage Details
-
Buffalo City Metro Oversight Visit
Date: 06 August 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Buffalo City Metro Council Chamber, East London, Eastern Cape
-
Makana Local Municipality Oversight Visit
Date: 07 August 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Makana Local Municipality Council Chamber, Makana, Eastern Cape
Media representatives will be allowed to cover the opening segment of each meeting, which will outline the purpose, expectations, and anticipated outcomes. Interview opportunities with attending leadership will also be available.
Enquiries:
Legadima Leso
Head of Communications, National CoGTA
Cell: 066 479 9904
#GovZAUpdates
