Asphalt Additives Market to Reach USD $6.79 Billion by 2029 at 9.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company's Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Asphalt Additives Market In 2025?

There has been a robust increase in the size of the asphalt additives market in the past few years. The market value, which was $4.35 billion in 2024, is projected to raise to $4.73 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include investment by the government in transport infrastructure, the extension of the transport network, an increase in projects to rehabilitate infrastructure, economic progression, and a boost in the construction industry.

The market size of asphalt additives is anticipated to experience robust growth over the coming years, potentially reaching a value of $6.79 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This projected growth throughout the forecast period can be associated with factors such as the rising number of road construction and maintenance projects, escalating industrialization, swift urbanization, extreme weather phenomena, and aging infrastructures. Notable trends predicted during the forecast period encompass the use of nanotechnology in additives, the application of performance-grade binders, polymer-modified asphalt, warm mix asphalt (wma), and the incorporation of recycled materials.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Asphalt Additives Market?

The asphalt additives market is anticipated to thrive due to an uptick in road construction initiatives. Roads, which are integral to economic growth and progress and offer substantial social benefits, frequently utilize asphalt additives during construction to enhance road quality and durability. Take India, for example, where the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) - constituted by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Government of India - has reported that despite the pandemic and enforced shutdown, India completed 13,298 kilometres of roadways in FY21. Hence, the surge in road construction projects is set to catapult the demand in the asphalt additives market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Asphalt Additives Industry?

Major players in the Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Arkema S.A.

• ArrMaz Products Inc.

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• Nouryon Holding B.V.

• Sasol Limited

• China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation.

• Solvay SA

• Jiangsu Jinyang Group Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Asphalt Additives Market In The Globe?

Bio-based asphalt additives are shaping the asphalt additives market. The use of rubber in the asphalt business has shown several benefits in the pavement sector such as improved workability. For instance, in February 2024, Shrieve, a US-based chemical company, launched the PROGILINE ECO-T organic asphalt additives. The PROGILINE ECO-T Anti-Strip Additive improves adhesion between aggregates and bitumen, enhancing durability by preventing moisture damage and compensating for lower quality materials. The PROGILINE ECO-T Warm Mix Additive allows for mixing at lower temperatures, reducing energy consumption and emissions while speeding up road construction. The PROGILINE ECO-T Cold Mix Additive offers a safe, organic alternative for asphalt patching, free of hazardous substances.

What Segments Are Covered In The Asphalt Additives Market Report?

The asphalt additivesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymeric Modifiers, Anti-strip And Adhesion Promoters, Emulsifiers, Chemical Modifiers, Rejuvenators, Fibers, Flux Oil, Colored Asphalt

2) By Technology: Hot Mix, Cold Mix, Warm Mix

3) By Application: Road Construction, Road Paving, Airport Runway, Parking Lots, Roofing

Subsegments:

1) By Polymeric Modifiers: Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS), Styrene-Ethylene-Butylene-Styrene (SEBS), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

2) By Anti-strip and Adhesion Promoters: Liquid Anti-strip Agents, Solid Anti-strip Agents, Adhesion Promoting Agents

3) By Emulsifiers: Anionic Emulsifiers, Cationic Emulsifiers, Nonionic Emulsifiers

4) By Chemical Modifiers: Acidic Modifiers, Basic Modifiers, Organic Modifiers

5) By Rejuvenators: Bio-based Rejuvenators, Petroleum-based Rejuvenators

6) By Fibers: Synthetic Fibers, Natural Fibers

7) By Flux Oil: Aromatic Flux Oil, Aliphatic Flux Oil

8) By Colored Asphalt: Pigmented Asphalt, Colored Aggregate Asphalt

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Asphalt Additives Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the asphalt additives market and is forecasted to be its quickest expanding region according to the Asphalt Additives Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses various regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

