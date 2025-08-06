Attorney General Jackley Announces Investigation into Hostage Takeover Ending in Officer Involved Shooting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), is investigating an officer involved shooting and hostage situation that occurred Tuesday night, Aug. 5, in Haakon County.

“This was a dangerous hostage situation with shots fired at law enforcement officers,” said Attorney General Jackley. “As with any officer involved shooting, DCI will do a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation and will release a final report at a later date.”

Tuesday’s incident began when Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement initiated a vehicle pursuit related to a weapons call near the Green Grass Community on the reservation. The pursuit eventually traveled outside the reservation into Haakon County.

Multiple law enforcement agencies joined in the pursuit. The driver, later identified as Schace Wayne Looking Horse, 31, of Eagle Butte, discharged a firearm multiple times during the pursuit. Several law enforcement vehicles were struck and damaged.

After the vehicle was disabled, Looking Horse took a hostage at gunpoint and stole a vehicle. The pursuit continued through Haakon County until the second vehicle was disabled.

Looking Horse was shot and killed by law enforcement after the vehicle was stopped. The hostage suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The law enforcement officers were not injured.

Law enforcement agencies which assisted were the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, South Dakota Highway Patrol, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, Haakon County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Stanley County Sheriff’s Office, and Philip Police Department.

DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview those involved, and review all available video. The U.S. Marshal’s Office and FBI will assist with the investigation. DCI will issue a summary once the investigation is completed.

This is the sixth Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota this year.

