Top Defense Attorney Launches Sebastian Nuñez Injury Law in El Paso — Flipping the Script on Big Insurance
After years of defending major insurance companies, El Paso attorney Sebastian Nuñez now fights for the injured — and he knows exactly how to win.
"I know exactly how these companies operate — because I used to defend them," says Nuñez. "Now, I’m using that experience to protect real people, not corporations."
In a legal market crowded with billboard lawyers and generic law firms, Sebastian Nuñez Injury Law offers a boutique, client-first approach backed by powerful litigation experience, personalized attention, and a true understanding of what it takes to win big cases — and win them fast.
Why Sebastian Nuñez Injury Law Stands Out:
1. Former corporate defense litigator now fighting for injury victims
2. Deep knowledge of insurance company strategy and weak points
3. One-on-one attorney access from start to finish — no case gets handed off
4. Fierce trial representation and high-stakes courtroom experience
5. Free crash checklist + case evaluations
6. No fees unless you win
Whether it's a rideshare accident, 18-wheeler crash, workplace injury, or life-changing spinal injury — Nuñez has the firepower and insight to go head-to-head with powerful insurance companies and deliver results for his clients.
“We built this firm to feel different,” Nuñez adds. “We’re not chasing volume. We’re chasing justice.”
Because when you’re up against the system… you need someone who knows how it works.
Legal Disclaimer:
