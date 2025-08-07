MYKA Greek Frozen Yogurt Secures Growth Equity Investment and Expands Board of Directors

MYKA’s signature Greek frozen yogurt — a perfect blend of artisanal technique and high-quality ingredients, crafted for the ultimate indulgence. MYKA's unforgettable combinations — crushed pistachio, golden baklava layers and a touch of olive oil. Blended to perfection.

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MYKA Frozen Yogurt , S.L., the fast-growing Spanish brand behind the beloved artisanal Greek yogurt ice cream, today announced it has secured a growth equity investment led by MSC 3 Capital Investments, LLC. The funding will support MYKA’s ambitious expansion plans and marks a key milestone in the company’s journey toward becoming a leading name in the premium frozen yogurt category.As part of the transaction, Edgar Madinaveitia , founding partner of MSC 3 Capital Investments, LLC, will join MYKA’s Board of Directors.“We are honored by the trust placed in MYKA and thrilled to welcome new partners who share our vision,” said Javier Ezquerro , co-founder of MYKA. “Edgar’s experience in the financial sector and his broad connections will be invaluable as we accelerate growth and scale our operations.”“I’m thrilled to join the MYKA family,” said Edgar Madinaveitia. “Natalia and Javier are not only very good friends but also passionate entrepreneurs. I’ve seen first-hand the creation of MYKA and watched it grow from a dream into a thriving business. I’m deeply excited to contribute in the Company’s continued success and expansion.”This investment will accelerate MYKA’s fast-paced international expansion. With a strong presence already established in five countries across Europe and Latin America, MYKA is poised to enter over eight new countries across four continents by year-end. This rapid momentum positions MYKA as one of the world’s fastest-growing premium frozen dessert brands—blending the authenticity of Greek tradition with a highly scalable business model.About MYKAFounded in Madrid, MYKA Frozen Yogurt specializes in authentic Greek yogurt-based ice cream made with artisanal techniques and high-quality ingredients. Known for its dedication to flavor, quality, and customer experience, MYKA is redefining what frozen yogurt can be.

