TAIWAN, August 5 - President Lai attends opening of Ketagalan Forum: 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue

On the morning of August 5, President Lai Ching-te attended the opening of the Ketagalan Forum: 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue. In remarks, President Lai stated that Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, making it a keystone of Indo-Pacific peace and stability. The president noted that the government has been moving forward with the Four Pillars of Peace action plan, remains committed to ensuring peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and will deepen partnerships with other democratic nations to advance global prosperity and development. He stated that Taiwan is also taking the initiative to enhance its whole-of-society defense and resilience, expanding civil participation, and through military-civilian cooperation, is boosting its self-defense capabilities.

President Lai emphasized that a nation’s strength and its democratic footing are grounded firmly in its economy, and that Taiwan will continue to enhance its economic resilience and steadily advance its economic security. He expressed confidence that if democracies can join hands in creating more robust, more resilient global democratic supply chains, we can spur even more economic prosperity and further consolidate our democracy, as well as protect our hard-earned free and democratic way of life.

A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows:

This year marks the ninth year of the Ketagalan Forum. Over the years, this key platform has brought together government leaders, experts, and scholars from around the world for dialogue on all aspects of Indo-Pacific security. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I sincerely welcome you all and thank you for joining us.

This year’s forum centers on three major themes: Indo-Pacific regional security, whole-of-society defense strategies in democratic countries, and the strategic integration of economic, technological, and industrial diplomacy.

These themes are all closely linked with Taiwan’s national development. I’m confident that this year’s forum will enable Taiwan and democratic partners from around the world to achieve even greater consensus on ways we can work together for a more secure Indo-Pacific and more prosperous world.

Over the past year, the international landscape has become more and more volatile. The Russia-Ukraine War is still ongoing, and conflict in the Middle East has only intensified. Meanwhile, China’s military activities in the Taiwan Strait and East and South China Seas pose unprecedented challenges to the rules-based international order.

As authoritarianism continues to expand, democratic nations must join even closer in solidarity to defend our values. Taiwan holds a key position on the first island chain, making us a keystone of Indo-Pacific peace and stability.

In view of this, we have been moving forward with the Four Pillars of Peace action plan since I took office. This includes boosting our national defense, building economic security, demonstrating stable and principled cross-strait leadership, and promoting values-based diplomacy. Our government remains committed to maintaining the status quo and ensuring peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. At the same time, we will deepen partnerships with other democratic nations to advance global prosperity and development.

Taiwan is also taking the initiative to enhance our whole-of-society defense and resilience. This July, we introduced National Solidarity Month. This combines our yearly Han Kuang military exercises with new Urban Resilience drills.

The initiative expanded civil participation and, through military-civilian cooperation, helped verify the readiness of government agencies and people throughout the nation to address extreme situations.

Alongside these efforts, we are continuing to reform and invest even more resources in our national defense. Next year’s defense budget will reach a target of over 3 percent of GDP to boost Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities.

Taiwan will also continue to enhance its economic resilience and steadily advance its economic security. While we further deepen our economic and trade cooperation with other countries, we will keep upgrading our Five Trusted Industry Sectors of semiconductors, artificial intelligence, military, security and surveillance, and next-gen communications.

A nation’s strength and its democratic footing are grounded firmly in its economy. I’m confident that if democracies can join hands in creating more robust, more resilient global democratic supply chains, we can spur even more economic prosperity and further consolidate our democracy.

To all dear friends of Taiwan: In this turbulent global landscape, Taiwan stands on the frontline of authoritarian threat, which is also the forefront of the global defense of democracy. Thus, we know how precious peace is; and we recognize that peace in the Taiwan Strait is not just a regional issue, but a shared responsibility for economic stability and security around the world.

As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will stand with the world’s democracies to face challenges, uphold the rules-based international order, defend peace through strength, and protect our hard-earned free and democratic way of life.

Once again, thank you for participating in this dialogue, and for standing with Taiwan. I wish you all lively and productive discussions today, and a great stay in Taiwan. Thank you.

Also in attendance at the event were former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson and former French National Assembly President François de Rugy. Additionally, 12 high-ranking officials, scholars, and experts from 10 countries, including the United States and Japan, as well as countries in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, were invited to engage in in-depth discussions with officials, scholars, and experts from Taiwan.



