New Law Goes into Effect for Florida Drivers Under Age 18

Starting this month, Florida teens under the age of 18 are now required to take a new driver education course in order to qualify for their Learner’s License.

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting this month, Florida teens under the age of 18 are now required to take a new driver education course in order to qualify for their Learner’s License. Prior to this recent law change, all drivers under age 18 were required to take a 4-hour Traffic Law and Substance Abuse Education course commonly referred to as TLSAE. Now, those under 18 must take a new 6-hour Driver Education Traffic Safety (DETS) course. First-time drivers age 18 and older are still allowed to take the TLSAE course to get their driver’s license.Those under 18 who completed the TLSAE course prior to August 1st will still be able to use their TLSAE certificate to get their Learner’s License for one year after the date of their course completion.The 6-hour DETS course is longer and more comprehensive than the TLSAE course; it focuses more in-depth on traffic laws, rules of the road and defensive driving techniques that first-time drivers need before getting behind the wheel.Teens can take the new 6-hour Driver Education Traffic Safety (DETS) course in a classroom or online. Safe2Drive is one of the first providers authorized by the Florida HSMV to provide the online course. Students can sign up for the course now by going to www.safe2drive.com “We’re committed to making this legislative change a smooth experience for Florida drivers,” said Carl Reese, owner of Safe2Drive. “Our Florida HSMV-authorized online course will allow teens to meet the State’s new requirement with ease.”With over twenty-two years of experience, Safe2Drive is a recognized leader in the traffic safety field. Safe2Drive seeks to make our roadways safer by improving driver behavior through innovative online courses that are offered nationwide. Their online courses have been vetted by government agencies and proven effective in reducing subsequent traffic violations.

