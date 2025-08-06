Startup CyberHeed Unveils AI-Powered Compliance Agents to Transform GRC Market

CyberHeed is redefining cybersecurity compliance with agentic AI.

With enterprises struggling to scale compliance, CyberHeed introduces a smarter, leaner path to staying secure and audit-ready.

Today is a turning point for cybersecurity compliance. With intelligent, agent-driven oversight, CyberHeed helps turn compliance into a continuous driver of business resilience and strategic value.” — Raif Al Bedewi, Founder and CEO of CyberHeed

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberHeed, the company redefining cybersecurity compliance with agentic AI, today unveiled powerful new AI capabilities that reduce cybersecurity compliance workloads by up to 95%. Designed to streamline critical tasks from documentation to evidence and actionable insights, the company's new AI system transforms how organizations manage Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) processes. By replacing manual, periodic processes with continuous, intelligent oversight, CyberHeed Compliance Management Multi-Agent AI makes compliance smarter, faster, and significantly more scalable.AI Agents Purpose-Built to Streamline ComplianceWith early customer implementations already delivering proven results and measurable efficiencies, the CyberHeed Compliance Management Multi-Agent AI system deploys specialized agents that work with CyberHeed’s comprehensive compliance platform to handle different compliance functions:- Persona-based Advisor: Adapts its communication style to automatically adjust for CISOs, analysts, engineers, and auditors, providing relevant custom insights for each team member.- Policy Assessment Agent: Evaluates policies and controls against compliance standards (frameworks like ISO 27001, NIST CSF, and dozens of international standards) identifying gaps and recommending improvements. Processes that traditionally consumed 40-60 hours now complete in just 2-4 hours, a 95% reduction in effort investment per framework.- Evidence Validation Agent: Instantly reviews and validates compliance evidence, providing immediate feedback to improve evidence quality and audit readiness. Using the Evidence Validation Agent, organizations have already experienced time savings of 75%, reducing their time spent collecting, validating, and preparing audit evidence.- Remediation Advisory Agent: Generates prioritised, actionable improvement plans based on identified gaps. It doesn't just tell you what's wrong – it tells you what to fix first and why. Gap analysis and remediation planning cycle times are reduced by 70-80%, enabling faster security posture improvements.The Compliance Management Multi-Agent AI system adapts to various compliance requirements across different geographies and regulatory frameworks, scaling automatically as demands increase.Restoring Compliance to Its Strategic PurposeThe launch addresses the widespread challenge of organizations treating compliance as a periodic audit exercise rather than the strategic security roadmap it was designed to be."This new AI capability is truly transformative," said Ahmed ElAshmawy, Technical Director at Axenic. "The ability to continuously audit, share feedback, and drive improvements in real-time fundamentally changes how organizations manage compliance. It shifts the paradigm from episodic validation to continuous assurance, where compliance becomes the foundation for operational excellence and stakeholder trust.""As a cybersecurity services provider, we're always evaluating new technologies for our clients," said Peter Srbinovski, Director, Cloud and Information Security / Group CISO at Genisys Australia. "As an early adopter of CyberHeed's Multi-Agent AI system, I can say this is truly transformative for compliance operations. Organizations finally have a solution that makes compliance continuous rather than a periodic scramble. This enables us to deliver more strategic value to our clients while helping any organization fundamentally change how they approach compliance management."“This launch marks a turning point for cybersecurity compliance,” said Raif Al Bedewi, Founder and CEO of CyberHeed. “We’ve automated what was once a manual, expensive burden by replacing static checklists and audit panic with intelligent, agent-driven oversight. CyberHeed doesn’t just reduce effort; we help security leaders turn compliance into a continuous driver of business resilience and strategic value.”Additional ResourcesRead more about how the new Compliance Management Multi-Agent AI system works in our blog: https://cyberheed.com/cyberheed-agentic-compliance-tech-deep-dive To see CyberHeed's AI agents in action, visit our interactive demo at: https://cyberheed.com/ai-demo For more information, visit www.cyberheed.com or contact hello@cyberheed.comAbout CyberHeedFounded in 2023, CyberHeed is redefining how organizations manage cybersecurity compliance with purpose-built, multi-agent AI reducing manual effort by up to 95% while improving audit readiness and risk posture. By transforming compliance from a reactive, spreadsheet-driven chore into a continuous, strategic function, CyberHeed helps modern security teams scale confidently in a rapidly evolving compliance environment.---------

