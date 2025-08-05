Governor Abbott Announces Federal Approval Of SNAP Healthy Foods Waiver

TEXAS, August 5 - August 5, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Restricts Purchases of Sweetened Drinks, Candy, Beginning April 1, 2026

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received federal approval for his request to prohibit the purchase of sweetened drinks and candy with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“By restricting unhealthy foods from being purchased with SNAP benefits, Texas can help ensure the health and well-being of Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “The new SNAP guidelines will ensure taxpayer dollars are used to purchase foods that provide real nutritional value. I thank Secretary Brooke Rollins and the Trump Administration for their approval of Texas’ waiver to promote healthy eating habits. Working together, we will build a stronger, healthier Texas.”

“Access to healthy foods is important, and SNAP is important to millions of families,” said HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan. “These changes will help Texans improve their health outcomes, well-being, and quality of life.”

Earlier this year, Governor Abbott submitted a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service requesting a waiver to prohibit SNAP benefits from being used to purchase sweetened drinks and candy.

Starting April 1, 2026, recipients will not be allowed to use SNAP benefits to purchase candy, drinks containing artificial sweeteners, or drinks containing five grams or more of added sugar. HHSC is educating retailers on SNAP eligible foods and enforcement.

SNAP is a federal program administered by HHSC that increases access to nutritious foods and provides food assistance to approximately 3.5 million low-income Texans. Benefits allow clients to purchase foods like fruits and vegetables, meats, cereals, milk, plants, and garden seeds. SNAP benefits can also be used to buy food online.

Visit the HHSC SNAP Food Benefits webpage for more information. Texas residents can also dial 2-1-1 to learn about SNAP and other programs and services.