Governor Abbott Congratulates Eden As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Eden on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Eden Economic Development Corporation (EDC) commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Eden and the Eden Economic Development Corporation on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Eden offers visitors a peaceful escape, with opportunities to enjoy nature, explore local history, and experience small-town hospitality,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Its designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community reflects Eden’s dedication to creating a thoughtful, welcoming environment for travelers looking to slow down and connect with the heart of Texas.”

“Congratulations to the City of Eden on achieving the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Senator Charles Perry. “This recognition reflects the dedication of local leaders and residents who have invested time and energy into making Eden a destination that proudly represents the values and charm of West Texas. From its rich history to its welcoming spirit, Eden embodies what makes small-town Texas special. I’m proud to see this community honored for its efforts to grow tourism and strengthen the local economy.”

“Rural Texas is the heart of what makes our state truly Texan, and anyone who has visited Eden knows it exemplifies the best Texas offers,” said Representative Drew Darby. “Representing proud, close-knit communities like Eden in the Texas House of Representatives is the honor of a lifetime. I congratulate Mayor Rodgers and Eden EDC Coordinator Bowden for bringing to life a vision years in the making and for their unwavering commitment to their community’s future. I encourage everyone to visit Eden and experience why it so richly deserves this remarkable recognition.”

“Due to the efforts of the Eden Economic Development Corporation, Eden is now being recognized as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Mayor Renae Rodgers. “Being located on two major highways helps us capitalize on the high volume of travel through our historic city. We have many offerings, like the Don Freeman Memorial Museum, Concho Springs Golf Course, Earl Rudder Park & Gazebo, Pfluger Park, Green Park and swimming pool, Ray Dockery Arena, Eden Little League Fields, Garden of Eden Butterfly Garden, and hunting to welcome all travelers, two- and four-legged. We encourage you to stop at the ‘Crossroads of Texas’ for a stretch."

“Receiving the Tourism Friendly Texas designation is more than just an honor, it’s a reflection of the warmth and pride we feel for our community every day,” said Eden EDC Coordinator Laura Bowden. “We believe that hospitality is at the heart of who we are, and this recognition affirms our commitment to making every visitor feel like family. We’re excited to continue sharing the unique charm, stories, and spirit that makes Eden, the ‘Crossroads of Texas,’ truly unforgettable.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas.

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.