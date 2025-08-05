H.R. 3429, US-Japan-ROK Trilateral Cooperation Act

H.R. 3429 would direct the Secretary of State to negotiate with the governments of Japan and the Republic of Korea to form a joint inter-parliamentary working group on matters of shared interests. The bill would authorize the appointment of up to eight Members of Congress to represent U.S. interests in the inter-parliamentary working group. The delegation would be required to report annually to the Congress on its activities and expenditures.

For this estimate, CBO assumes that H.R. 3429 will be enacted near the beginning of fiscal year 2026 and that outlays will follow historical spending patterns for affected programs. On the basis of information about similar activities, CBO estimates that establishing the delegation and providing the reports required under H.R. 3429 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2025-2030 period. Such spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

