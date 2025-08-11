New Dominion Pictures Acquires Ice Cold Killers, Now Distributing the Full m2 Pictures Catalog

New Dominion Pictures

New Dominion Pictures now distributes Ice Cold Killers and the full m2 Pictures catalog, expanding its global slate of gripping content.

CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Dominion Pictures is proud to announce the acquisition of Ice Cold Killers (35 x 60 min HD), a gripping true crime docudrama series from m2 Pictures . With the addition of this critically acclaimed series, New Dominion Pictures now represents the entire m2 Pictures catalog for worldwide distribution.New Title Available for Distribution:ICE COLD KILLERS (Docudrama 35 x 60 min HD)Set against the chilling, unforgiving backdrop of snow-covered landscapes, Ice Cold Killers tells harrowing true stories of murders committed in the most remote regions of North America. Each episode is a psychological thriller, delving into sadistic crimes—from a brutal child murder to a nomadic killer who stalks his prey like a wild predator. With cinematic reenactments and expert storytelling, the series captures the eerie calm and shocking violence that define these deadly tales.Available Worldwide, excluding US.With the complete m2 Pictures catalog of 275 hours now available, New Dominion Pictures offers a uniquely comprehensive slate of bold, original, and unforgettable unscripted content—ranging from its own acclaimed productions to fan-favorite series from m2 and standout titles from additional producers—making our catalog a one-stop destination for compelling factual programming.About New Dominion Pictures:With over 30 years of experience, New Dominion Pictures is a premier producer and distributor of nonfiction and scripted content for a global audience. The company has produced nearly 800 hours of acclaimed programming across genres including true crime, paranormal, reality, and scripted drama. Known for iconic series such as The New Detectives, A Haunting, and The FBI Files, New Dominion has earned its reputation as a leader in docudrama storytelling. Its content has aired in more than 100 countries and continues to engage viewers worldwide. In addition to distributing its own library, New Dominion partners with third-party producers to bring completed series and specials to platforms around the globe.About m2 Pictures:Founded in 2006, m2 Pictures is an award-winning producer of hundreds of hours of compelling and ratings-grabbing television. From diabolical crimes committed in remote winter wilderness, to shocking tales of newlywed betrayal, to the world’s most bizarre creatures and the extreme homes built to survive them— m2 has consistently delivered high-quality, fan-favorite unscripted and investigative series that resonate with audiences around the world.For distribution inquiries, full program listings, and available territories, please see our catalog or contact our team directly.

Ice Cold Killers Promo

