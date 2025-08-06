Accessibility Upgrades at Albany Black Chamber of Commerce

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $600,000 investment to support comprehensive accessibility improvements at the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce (ABCC). The funding, administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY), will support ADA-compliant upgrades including elevator installation, widened doorways, accessibility ramps, and restroom enhancements to ensure the facility can better serve the business community and visitors.

“Supporting our minority-owned businesses and the organizations that champion their success is essential to building a stronger, more inclusive economy,” Governor Hochul said. “The Albany Black Chamber of Commerce plays a vital role in fostering entrepreneurship and economic opportunity in our Capital Region. These accessibility improvements will ensure their facility can welcome and serve all members of our business community, removing barriers and creating new opportunities for growth and collaboration.”

The Albany Black Chamber of Commerce, established in 2022, provides a hyperfocus on the development, promotion and growth of Black and minority-owned businesses in the Greater Capital Region. Through advocacy, culturally competent programming, business management training, access to capital and government contracting opportunities, ABCC plays a vital role in establishing equitable business opportunities for the BIPOC communities of Albany and the surrounding areas. The organization's mission is to recruit and empower top Black and minority-owned business leaders by providing exceptional business support, visionary leadership, and strategic advocacy, while fostering a vibrant and equitable local community where businesses and individuals thrive, driving innovation, collaboration, and economic growth.

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to support the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce as they continue to drive opportunity and innovation throughout the region. This investment in accessibility improvements reflects our mission to build stronger, more resilient communities across New York State, and we commend Governor Hochul for making ADA compliance and equal access cornerstones of her administration.””

Albany Black Chamber of Commerce CEO Deshanna C. Wiggins said, “This investment is more than just bricks and mortar—it’s a commitment to equity, inclusion, and access. These upgrades will allow us to open our doors wider to the community we serve, ensuring that every individual—regardless of ability—can fully participate in the resources, opportunities, and support we provide.”

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kimberly Hill Ridley said, “I want to sincerely commend the Governor and the Legislature for their dedication to accessibility and economic opportunity. This investment to make the Albany Black Chamber of Commerce fully ADA accessible is a powerful statement about our shared commitment to ensuring that every New Yorker, including those with disabilities, has an equal chance to succeed. This funding will help remove barriers, create a more inclusive environment, and pave the way for a more equitable future for us all.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Albany's Black Chamber of Commerce provides laser-focus support to our Capital City's burgeoning black businesses and business community, helping them thrive and navigate our local economy. As Chair of the Senate Disabilities Committee, I'm thrilled to have been able to help secure funding that will ensure the Black Chamber of Commerce can make improvements that will ensure their physical location remains accessible for all of its members, regardless of ability. When we make our community institutions more welcoming and accessible for all, it brings us closer to our goal of building an inclusive Capital Region and New York State where New Yorkers living with disabilities can truly thrive.”

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III said, “The Albany Black Chamber of Commerce is doing critical work for Black and minority-owned businesses across the Capital Region. I’m proud to have helped secure this funding to make sure their headquarters is fully accessible to all members of our community. These upgrades will ensure that every visitor can fully engage with the Chamber’s vital work. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her continued partnership and investment in our communities.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “The Albany Black Chamber of Commerce has long been a cornerstone of economic empowerment and entrepreneurship in our region. These improvements will ensure that its services, events, and spaces are open to all, reinforcing our shared commitment to accessibility. I’m proud to support this effort and grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing the importance of this project”

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “When the Black Chamber of Commerce purchased one of our historic buildings to call home, I was excited at the prospect of this new chapter in the building's history — but the reality is our historic buildings require a significant level of investment to ensure they are accessible to all. Thank you to Governor Hochul and DASNY for this important grant that helps the Black Chamber of Commerce create an inviting and inclusive space for all. I am excited for the project's completion so everyone from the Capital Region can see the amazing work being done at the Chamber to lift up our Black entrepreneurs.”