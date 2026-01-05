World Happiness Foundation Calls for the De-normalization of Violence and Renewed Respect for International Law

World Happiness Community World Happiness Foundation Libro Happytalismo Happytalism and Reframing the SDGs

From the United Nations to the United People: a people-centered path to dignity, accountability, and peace

Walk a path of respect—to others and to self. Walk a path of peace, compassion, and love. Walk a path of accountability, maturity, and care.” — Luis Miguel Gallardo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Happiness Foundation today issued a statement in response to the ongoing global lack of respect for life, calling for the de-normalization of violence and the renewed protection of international law as a moral and humanitarian discipline—one rooted not only in policy, but in consciousness, healing, and love.The Foundation’s message emphasizes that international law is more than technical governance; it is a collective commitment to the principle that power must not be the highest authority, and that human dignity is not negotiable. The statement also warns that when violence becomes ordinary—socially acceptable, rhetorically justified, and institutionally rewarded—societies drift toward militarism and tyranny while empathy and accountability erode.“International law is not merely a legal architecture,” said Luis Miguel Gallardo , Founder and President of the World Happiness Foundation. “It is a boundary around our shared humanity. When we respect it, we demonstrate restraint, empathy, and long-term thinking. When we violate it, we reveal a regression into impulse, revenge, and fear-based identity.”International law as a mirror of human maturityThe World Happiness Foundation’s statement frames international law as a reflection of the world’s emotional and ethical development—an “outer treaty” that cannot endure when the “inner treaty” of human dignity and compassion is broken.“It’s not simply a geopolitical divide,” Gallardo added. “It is a divide between two orientations of consciousness: those who respect universal laws and values, and those who do not. This divide is psychological, emotional, spiritual, and deeply human.”The deeper drivers of conflict: scarcity, fear, greed, and addictionThe Foundation highlights underlying forces that can fuel polarization and violence: narratives of scarcity, fear-based identities, greed, and cycles of addiction—patterns that can move from private suffering to public policy when left unhealed and unchallenged.“When harm is normalized, it becomes contagious,” said Gallardo. “This is how cruelty starts to look ‘necessary.’ This is how military tyranny begins to feel ‘realistic.’”Peace as wholeness: beyond the absence of warThe statement rejects the notion that peace is passive or naïve. Instead, it defines peace as the presence of wholeness, where individuals and societies are able to meet pain without passing it on.“Peace is the regulated nervous system of a mature humanity,” Gallardo said. “Peace is the capacity to respond instead of react. Love is not decoration—it is a force of coherence. Love reunites what fear fractures.”From the United Nations to the United PeopleRecognizing the pace of global change—climate disruption, displacement, inequality, information warfare, weaponized identities, and persistent militarism—the World Happiness Foundation calls for an evolution in how peace is built and sustained: not only through state negotiation, but through citizen participation and community practice.“The United Nations must evolve into the United People,” said Gallardo. “Not as a rejection of international structures—but as their fulfillment. Peace must be participatory. Not a summit—a movement. Not a resolution—a relationship.”The Foundation stresses that international law must be reinforced by international empathy, and embodied through everyday norms that reject dehumanization and protect civilian life, human rights, and universal dignity.A call to action: a path of respectAs part of today’s statement, the World Happiness Foundation calls on people everywhere to practice daily commitments that strengthen peace and the rule of law from the inside out:Practice inner law: regulate the nervous system; heal what can be healed; do not pass pain forward.Refuse dehumanization: notice language that turns people into threats or objects; interrupt it.Stand for universal values: human rights, dignity, civilian protection, and non-aggression are human—beyond East or West.Hold leaders accountable: the rule of law survives when citizens refuse to normalize impunity.Build bridges locally: polarization is reduced through relationships, not only policies.Choose love as a strategy: love includes boundaries; it is commitment to life.“The question is not whether conflict will exist,” Gallardo concluded. “The question is whether we will manage conflict through law and compassion—or through impunity and force. Respecting international law is not an abstract preference. It is compassion made visible.”About the World Happiness FoundationThe World Happiness Foundation is a global organization advancing a vision of well-being for all—supporting cultures of peace, dignity, and human flourishing through consciousness-based leadership, education, and the promotion of happiness and fundamental peace as core pillars of societal development.Social#InternationalLaw #UnitedPeople #GlobalPeace #FundamentalPeace #InnerPeace #WorldHappiness #Happytalism #ConsciousLeadership #HumanDignity #UniversalValues #RuleOfLaw #EndViolence #NonViolence #Interdependence #GlobalCitizenship #CompassionInAction #LoveAsPolicy #HumanRights #PeaceCulture #EthicalLeadership #FromFearToLove

