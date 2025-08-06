Capital Square acquires a prime location in Anjou

Capital Square Site location in Anjou (Montreal)

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Square announces the acquisition of a 200,000-square-foot site strategically located in Anjou. This significant transaction, completed in partnership with Randev, was carried out with First Capital REIT, a leading player in commercial real estate in Canada.Ideally positioned across from the future Anjou metro station, the site offers exceptional potential for a large-scale residential development to be rolled out in phases over the coming years. The initiative is fully aligned with the borough’s vision for sustainable development, integrated mobility, thoughtful densification, and enhanced urban quality of life.“This strategic acquisition reflects our long-term commitment to projects that combine innovation, social responsibility and respect for local communities. We look forward to working closely with municipal authorities and residents to create a vibrant, accessible, and well-connected neighbourhood,” said Martin Lacharité, Partner and Vice President, Acquisitions and Business Development at Capital Square.The future development will be guided by the principles of the "15-minute city" and transit-oriented development (TOD), with seamless integration into the existing urban fabric, a diversified residential offer, and design features that promote active mobility. This project is part of a clear and deliberate intention to contribute positively to the ecological transition and the social balance of Montreal’s neighbourhoods.With a portfolio of over 2,200 residential units built or under development in Montreal and Gatineau, Capital Square is establishing itself as a fast-growing player in Quebec’s urban real estate landscape — capable of delivering complex projects in collaboration with major partners and visionary financial institutions.About Capital SquareBased in Montreal, Capital Square is a real estate development and management firm specializing in sustainable multi-residential projects. Its mission is to build human-scale living environments that are well integrated into their surroundings and meet the evolving needs of urban communities. With a focus on innovation, social responsibility, and high standards, Capital Square develops projects that promote social diversity, sustainable mobility, and quality of life.About Randev Holdings Inc.Randev Holdings Inc. is the private real estate investment company of Randall Ettinger, investor, developer, and Chair of TIGER 21 in Montreal, QC. Randev focuses on strategic acquisitions, real estate development, and value-added property investments across Canada and the United States.-30-Media RelationsJean-Philippe VillemaireSenior Advisor / Paradigme Stratégiesjpvillemaire@paradigmestrategies.com581.777.8077

