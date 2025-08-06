From Staten Island to the Streaming Screen – André Joseph’s 'The Last Vendetta' Grabs the Spotlight

The Last Vendetta André Joseph, filmmaker, actor, and owner of the New York-based independent film production company AJ Epyx Productions Photo courtesy of AJ Epyx Productions

Filmmaker, Actor, and Advocate Delivers a Gritty, Emotional Urban Action Saga for 2025.

We have put a lot of work into this film and are honored to release it to the public.” — André Joseph, filmmaker, actor, and owner of AJ Epyx Productions

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans of crime thrillers will want to mark their calendar for the debut of André Joseph’s latest film, "The Last Vendetta." The film will debut on August 29, 2025, on Prime Video, as well as other streaming devices, giving independent movie buffs the exciting conclusion to the Vendetta trilogy.“We have put a lot of work into this film and are honored to release it to the public,” said André Joseph, filmmaker, actor, and owner of the New York-based independent film production company AJ Epyx Productions . “The film offers riveting scenes that keep fans on the edge of their seats. It’s a deadly game with a dishonorable agent that people will be talking about long after the credits roll.”The new crime thriller will be released on Prime Video on August 29, 2025, as well as on Fandango Home, Verizon Fios, and on cable providers, including Spectrum, Charter, Cox, and Xfinity. It will be released on Tubi on September 12, 2025. The Last Vendetta Film Release Extravaganza will be held on September 6, from 6 pm to 9 pm, at 232 East 9th Street in New York City. Tickets for the event are available on Eventbrite The Last Vendetta is the thrilling conclusion to the Vendetta trilogy, which includes "Dishonorable Vendetta" 32 with Vendetta Games." The film was written, directed, and co-produced by Joseph, and focuses on two longtime DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) partners who are faced with their most challenging case yet when a contract killer from their past resurfaces while their beloved boss disappears.The film stars André Joseph, Chris Corulla, Jr., J.R. Carter, Malibu Slimm, Mako San, and Melissa Goitia. The majority of the film was shot over 21 days in Staten Island, with additional locations in Brooklyn and Springfield, New Jersey. Among notable filming locations is the famous Leidy's Inn on Staten Island. The Las Vendetta has received numerous accolades, including being the winner of the "Best Urban Action Film," at the Urban Action Showcase & Expo in New York City, winner of “Best Feature Film” and “Best Writers” at the New York City and State TV, Plays & Film Festivals in Staten Island."We have had a lot of positive feedback from movie critics and others who have had a chance to see it," added Joseph. "If you are new to the trilogy, quickly get started with the first one and get caught up, but if you have seen the other two, you will not want to miss this debut!"Joseph has partnered with Buffalo 8 for handling the distribution of the film. To get more information about the film, watch the official trailer on YouTube. To learn more about André Joseph’s independent film career, visit the site at: https://www.andremjoseph.com/ About André JosephState Island-native André Joseph began his independent filmmaking when he was only 13 years old. He later graduated from Emerson College with a bachelor's degree in film and went on to found his own movie production company, AJ Epyx Productions. His film Vendetta Games won the "Best Urban Action Film" at the Cinemax-sponsored 2017 Urban Action Showcase and now streams on Amazon Prime. To learn more about him and his work, visit the website at: https://www.andremjoseph.com/ or click here to download the press kit for the film.About Buffalo 8Founded in 2010 by partners Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor, Buffalo 8 has established itself as a full-service media company based in Santa Monica, California. Buffalo 8 operates five core divisions: development, production, post-production, distribution, and creative branding services. Their projects have premiered at Sundance, Berlin, Toronto, Tribeca, and SXSW festivals. To get more information, visit the site at: https://buffalo8.com/

The Last Vendetta | Official Trailer | Crime | Thriller

