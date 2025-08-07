North American Power Systems Acquires Erie County Generating Station, Plans Upgrades and Community Partnership

SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North American Power Systems (“North American”), a leader in landfill gas to electricity development and operations, is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100% of the Erie County Generating Station. The transaction was completed in March, 2025. The Erie County Generating Station is a 2.4 MW landfill gas power plant. This plant utilizes all of the landfill gas produced at the Erie County Landfill and turns it into renewable electricity.How it works.Landfill Gas is collected through vertical, perforated wells drilled into the landfill that extract the gas when a vacuum is drawn on the system. The gas is drawn to the generating station down a quarter mile pipeline where it is utilized in two caterpillar engines. The power is delivered to the local electric grid and is sold to municipalities in Ohio via the PJM transmission system. Without the plant, the landfill gas is flared.Building a Strong Partnership with Erie CountyLooking ahead, North American is investing in major plant upgrades, with a focus on improving efficiency and increasing output to better serve the region’s energy needs.North American is excited to work collaboratively with Erie County over the long term to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship and long term supply of electricity, baseload supply of electricity in Ohio. North American is also building a 3.2MW project in Solon Ohio, which will further support Ohio’s growing energy demands and allow for operational efficiencies.About North AmericanWith over 45 years in the renewable energy business, North American brings deep experience in the development, operation, and optimization of baseload, clean energy assets across the United States. Our team specializes in upgrading existing facilities to maximize efficiency and output, and we are dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions for the communities we serve. North American prides itself on strong local partnerships and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

