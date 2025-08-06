Biodegradable Stretch Films Market to Reach at a USD 6.7 Billion by 2035

Biodegradable Stretch Films Market Biodegradable Stretch Films Market Regional

The biodegradable stretch films market will reach USD 6.7 Billion by 2035, driven by PLA films, food packaging, and high demand in North America.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biodegradable stretch films market is on a path of significant expansion, with its value projected to rise from USD 4.1 billion in 2025 to USD 6.7 billion by 2035, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth is a direct result of a global shift toward sustainable packaging solutions, improved film performance, and a tightening regulatory landscape that penalizes conventional plastics.

Biodegradable stretch films, a niche but rapidly expanding segment, are gaining traction as a viable alternative for food, logistics, and industrial applications. As Phil Stolz, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Flexibles at Berry Global Inc., stated, this transition is not just about regulatory compliance but a "fundamental redesign of supply chains aimed at reducing waste." He underscored the importance of material science innovations that maintain the performance standards of conventional films while enabling certified biodegradation, a key driver for corporate clients' environmental goals.

Key Market Segments Powering Expansion

The market's growth is concentrated in specific segments that are experiencing strong demand:

- PLA Blends Lead Material Segment: PLA-based blends are set to dominate material usage, holding a 60% share in 2025. These blends, typically combining PLA with PBAT, offer an ideal balance of tensile strength and elasticity, making them compatible with existing stretch film converters. These films achieve load retention values of 12-17 N/mm² and elongation at break levels above 250%, ensuring reliable performance for both manual and machine wrapping.

- Food Packaging Dominates End-Use: Food packaging accounts for 45% of end-use volume, primarily due to the films' compatibility with fresh produce, dairy, and meat. These films meet stringent food safety certifications and provide the necessary oxygen and moisture barrier properties for chilled storage. The use of biodegradable films in cold chain logistics for applications with short shelf-lives is a key growth area.

- Optimal Thickness for Balanced Performance: Films in the 15-30 micron range represent the most commercially relevant segment. This thickness offers an optimal balance of strength, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. These films provide excellent puncture resistance and consistent unwind force, making them adaptable for a variety of wrapping systems, from hand wraps to semi-automatic wrappers.

- Hand Wrap Films See Widespread Adoption: Hand wrap films are widely adopted, accounting for an estimated 52% of total functional consumption. They are particularly favored by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for their ergonomic design and control over wrapping pressure, especially for uneven or fragile loads. The availability of coreless and extended core formats also helps reduce plastic waste.

Market Dynamics and Regional Growth

The market is being reshaped by key dynamics, including supply chain realignments and regulatory shifts.

- Supply Chain Optimization: Distributors in Europe and Southeast Asia are shortening inventory cycles and adopting roll-width standards to improve efficiency and reduce customs delays. In Brazil, cooperatives are moving to thinner films, reducing material use while maintaining durability. These optimizations are helping companies improve turnover without increasing supply risk.

- Premium Market Access: Biodegradable films are gaining market access in premium fresh produce, with major retailers like Aldi Süd introducing home-compostable wraps for organic products. This is leading to stronger shelf appeal and is being driven by European buyer preferences for packaging-linked emissions reporting and disposal guidance.

Competitive Landscape and Innovation

The competitive landscape features a mix of established and emerging players focused on product innovation and cost-effectiveness.

- Leading Players: Established producers like Sigma Stretch Film, Alliance Plastics, and Rolls Stretch Film Ltd. are expanding their reach through in-house film development and certified application-specific blends. Sigma’s PLA-PBAT wraps for temperature-sensitive freight and Alliance Plastics' focus on certified testing highlight the industry's commitment to performance and buyer trust.

- Emerging Innovations: The market is seeing disruption from new entrants like Simply Polybags, which launched a cost-competitive biodegradable stretch film to close the price gap with conventional plastics. Rolls Stretch Film Ltd. recently launched a marine-degradable film certified to break down in aquatic environments, addressing a critical aspect of plastic pollution. These innovations demonstrate the industry’s ongoing efforts to overcome barriers and accelerate mass adoption.

As global regulations continue to tighten and consumers demand more sustainable products, the biodegradable stretch films market is well-positioned to become a foundational component of modern, eco-conscious supply chains.

Editor’s Note:

This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by Future Market Insights. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This press release highlights significant shifts in the Biodegradable Stretch Films Market, which is experiencing a pivotal change driven by consumer demand for healthier, more transparent products.

