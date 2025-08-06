Horizon Unveils Redesigned Bitcoin NFT Marketplace with Fairminting, Royalties, and Trustless Trading

Horizon Market

DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Horizon Market, a leading Bitcoin-native NFT marketplace and launchpad by Unspendable Labs, has released a completely redesigned platform featuring a new user interface, fairminting, creator royalties, and trustless trading for digital assets.The new Horizon experience delivers on the full promise of Bitcoin NFTs . Built from the ground up for the Bitcoin ecosystem, Horizon now enables anyone to mint and list NFTs directly on Bitcoin and offers the most decentralized and user-centric NFT trading experience available today.“This is the platform we’ve always envisioned—one that respects the culture and history of Bitcoin NFTs while pushing the entire ecosystem forward,” said Adam Krellenstein, CEO of Unspendable Labs. “With fairminting, creator royalties, and permissionless listing, we’re eliminating unnecessary gatekeeping and giving creators and collectors the tools they are asking for.”What’s New:* Redesigned Interface: Faster, cleaner and mobile-optimized.* Fairminting on Bitcoin: Fairminting—a BRC20-inspired minting protocol—is integrated into a Counterparty NFT launchpad redesigned from the ground up.* Royalties: Creators earn on secondary sales within Horizon.* Trustless BTC Trading via PSBTs: Trades are executed trustlessly and atomically using Partially Signed Bitcoin Transactions (PSBTs).* Wallets Supported: Horizon Wallet, OKX, Unisat, Leather, Xverse.* Market Data: View asset price history and stats.Horizon Market has always focused on Bitcoin’s roots, provenance, decentralization, and permanence. This upgrade reaffirms that goal while offering a streamlined experience for the next generation of collectors and builders.With Rare Pepes, Spells of Genesis, and other historic collections finding new life, and new collections launching regularly, Horizon is uniquely positioned as both a cultural archive and an innovation layer for Bitcoin NFTs.To mint, list, or trade Bitcoin-native NFTs, visit: https://horizon.market About HorizonHorizon is a trustless NFT marketplace for Bitcoin-native assets, built by the team at Unspendable Labs, the original creators of Counterparty. Horizon enables the discovery, minting, and trading of NFTs on Bitcoin without compromising decentralization.

