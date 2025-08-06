New Evidence-Based Sustainable Mindfulness Program for Those Living or Working with Chronic Stress

Enter the Now guides those with chronic stress in developing a personalized mindfulness practice to restore and sustain calmness, clarity, and positive mood.

Every moment is an opportunity to enter the Now.” — Paul Nelson, M.Ed.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to rising levels of stress, anxiety, and burnout, Paul Nelson, M.Ed., announces the launch of Enter the Now —a six-week program designed to introduce sustainable mindfulness to busy professionals, caregivers, or anyone living or working with chronic stress. Nelson is a Harvard-trained mental health professional and experienced mindfulness coach. He is also the author of 'Your Practical Guide to Sustainable Mindfulness'.Stress comes at us from many directions—work pressure, health concerns, troubling headlines, suppressed trauma. It leaves us feeling anxious, interferes with our sleep, and even weakens our immune system, potentially leading to serious health issues. Research shows that practicing mindfulness can effectively reduce stress and anxiety, enhance clarity, and build emotional resilience. But these benefits don’t happen overnight. Mindfulness is a skill—one that must be developed and sustained over time to deliver lasting results.Enter the Now has been created to help individuals suffering from chronic stress create a personalized, home-based practice using sustainable mindfulness. Nelson writes:“Sustainable mindfulness uses easy exercises to develop and maintain the skills needed to bring our awareness fully into the present moment—the “Now.” But it does more. It encourages touchpoints of presence—looking at everything we think, say, and do as opportunities to enter the Now. It lives in ordinary moments: riding the elevator, walking the dog, listening carefully. While breathwork and body scans are part of this practice, it’s not confined to a cushion or yoga mat, but infused into daily life. It naturally builds over time to become a sustainable part of our lives.”Through Enter the Now, participants work with Nelson—an experienced practitioner—to develop a practice that fits their life, needs, and goals. The program includes a thorough assessment of personal stressors, work schedule, any physical or medical concerns, and even anxiety type. “While apps and podcasts can be a helpful starting point,” adds Nelson, “they can’t replace the personalized guidance and real-time support you receive from a skilled mindfulness coach.”A complimentary copy of 'Your Practical Guide to Sustainable Mindfulness' is available for review.Enter the Now includes private coaching, this six-week training module, and digital resources for anyone living or working with chronic stress. All sessions are held by phone or Zoom.For more information, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

