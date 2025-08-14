Content Creator Data Startup RootNote Launches Free Version

New release marks a big step in making analytics accessible to everyone.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content creator data startup RootNote has just launched a free version of the company’s flagship product designed to help content creators, small businesses, influencers, and anybody who relies on digital content as part of their brand. The launch marks a significant step in the company’s mission to make analytics accessible and actionable to everyone.

"We believe that every creator and content team should have access to tools that help them understand their content, measure their impact, and grow their brand,” says RootNote CEO and co-founder Jason Burchard. “We’re making the same level of intelligence used by top teams accessible to anyone building a brand around digital content.”

RootNote first launched to businesses and organizations in 2024. The company’s innovative approach to analytics attracted clients ranging from global management companies to NFL teams and universities looking to help their athlete influencers navigate the new world of Name, Image, and Likeness. In May 2025 RootNote opened up the platform to individual content creators from all corners of the creator economy.

Now, the free individual user version of RootNote allows users to add one creator to track data from anywhere and create unlimited Dataspaces — a feature designed to modernize media kits, reports, and other critical elements of modern brands.

“Our mission has always been to empower individual creators,” says Jeremy Burchard, RootNote co-founder and multi-hyphenate content creator. “The free individual version is a big part of our commitment to serving the creator economy with tools and information that have either been inaccessible to most people or nonexistent altogether.”

The offering means RootNote now offers a free individual plan alongside paid premium Individual, Business, and Team plans. Because the core functions of RootNote are similar no matter which plan users need, creators can confidently switch between RootNote tiers depending on their creator and data needs.

Interested content creators can learn more and get started by heading to the official RootNote website.

About RootNote

A member of the 2023 Techstars Sports accelerator, RootNote is a software as a service (SaaS) company serving creative teams and content creators in the entertainment, media, and sports landscape.

The company is developing the first comprehensive platform designed to help content creators, media companies, influencers, athletes, and the teams, organizations, and brands that they work with leverage their data from hundreds of platforms to grow their business.

RootNote ingests data from digital content, social media, e-commerce, and other third-party platforms so users can better understand their digital audiences and maximize revenue opportunities. Early users of the platform include NFL teams, MiLB teams, talent agencies, media and Esports companies, universities, brand name creators, and NIL groups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.