Learn about the Texas Tuition Promise Fund®

TEXAS, August 5 - The Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (“Plan”) is administered by the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board (“Board”). Orion Advisor Solutions, Inc. is the manager of the Plan, which is maintained by Catalis Regulatory and Compliance, LLC, who is not affiliated with Orion. The Plan and the Board do not provide legal, financial, or tax advice and you should consult a legal, financial, or tax advisor before participating. Non-residents of Texas should consider whether their home state, or the beneficiary’s home state, offers its residents any tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protection from creditors that are only available for participants in that state’s plan. Participation in the Plan does not guarantee admission to or graduation from any college or university. Only the purchaser may direct redemptions, withdrawals, changes in beneficiary, or other contract changes. You may lose money by participating in the Plan. No part of a contract is a deposit or obligation of, or is guaranteed or insured by, the Board, the state of Texas, or any agency or agent thereof. The contracts have not been registered with or approved by the SEC or any state. Purchasers should carefully consider the risks, fees, charges, and expenses associated with contracts, including Plan termination and reduced Transfer or Refund Value. Transfer Value applies to redemptions at Texas private colleges and universities, out-of-state colleges and universities, medical and dental schools, career schools, and registered apprenticeship programs and is the lesser of: (1) the costs the units would cover at a Texas public college or university; or (2) the original purchase price of the units plus or minus the Plan’s net investment earnings or losses on that amount. Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ scholarships can only be used at Texas public colleges and universities, and any Transfer Value of a Match the Promise Foundation scholarship account cannot be utilized. The Plan Description and Master Agreement contain this and other information about the Plan and may be obtained by visiting TuitionPromise.org or calling 800-445-GRAD (4723), option 5. Purchasers should read the Plan Description and Master Agreement, and all other Plan documents carefully before purchasing a contract. ©2025 Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. “Texas Tuition Promise Fund” is a registered mark of the Texas Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board. All rights reserved.