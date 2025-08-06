Interior Department Approves Coal Mine Expansion in Montana, Supporting American Energy and Jobs 

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior has approved a mining plan modification for the Rosebud Mine in Rosebud and Treasure counties, Montana. The decision enables the recovery of approximately 33.75 million tons of federal coal and extends the mine’s operation through 2039. It marks the second-largest federal coal mine expansion approved since the beginning of the second Trump administration.

The approval from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement ensures more than 300 high-paying jobs and strengthens Montana’s economy, while advancing the Trump administration’s commitment to American Energy Dominance. Coal from the Rosebud Mine powers the Colstrip and Rosebud power plants, which together can generate more than 1,500 megawatts of electricity—enough to power well over a million homes. This energy helps deliver affordable and reliable power to American families and businesses across the region. The projected annual royalties to be paid to the federal government are over $9 million.

“This administration is focused on unleashing American energy, creating good-paying jobs and restoring economic certainty for our communities,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Adam Suess. “By responsibly developing our domestic coal resources, we’re reducing reliance on foreign energy, strengthening national security and powering America’s future.”

The mining plan modification is consistent with President Trump’s Executive Order 14241, Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production and Executive Order 14261, Reinvigorating America's Beautiful Clean Coal Industry. Additionally, the modification supports Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum’s focus on energy independence, rural prosperity and permitting certainty.

Project documents are available at: www.osmre.gov/programs/regulating-active-coal-mines/federal-lands and www.osmre.gov/laws-and-regulations/nepa/projects.

