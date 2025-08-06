$84 million fund to boost support for young South Australians

Release date: 06/08/25

A multi-million dollar boost program for preschool services launches this week, supporting children across the state to benefit from targeted developmental support in the critical years before school.

The launch follows the announcement of more than 200 long day care and Department for Education preschool services partnering with the Malinauskas Labor Government to deliver three-year-old preschool from 2026.

Partner services will receive an annual allocation of boost funding, to do more to address developmental vulnerability, including accessing services through a menu of more than 100 high-quality, evidence-informed supports and programs. This includes allied health supports such as occupational therapy and speech pathology services, as well as other programs like upskilling educators and offering parenting supports.

Funding allocations for each service are based on local socio-economic index data, directing more support to the children and communities that will benefit the most.

This was a key recommendation of the Royal Commission into Early Childhood Education and Care, led by Julia Gillard.

The launch of Preschool Boost comes after the Australian Early Development Census (AEDC) released its national report last month, which showed almost one in four South Australian children are starting school with some form of developmental vulnerability.

All the supports available on the program align to the five AEDC developmental domains, to support the development of key skills such as language, social skills, physical health and motor skills.

The Office for Early Childhood Development’s Local Teams will support preschool partner services to assess their local AEDC data, helping them choose the programs or supports most likely to improve outcomes for local children and their families.

Preschool Boost is another step forward in the State Government’s rollout of three-year-old preschool, giving every South Australian child the opportunity to benefit from universal, quality early education.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

The government’s rollout of preschool for three-year-olds marks an exciting chapter in early childhood for this state and the largest reform to education in decades.

The Royal Commission into Early Childhood Education and Care set a very clear pathway for us to improve educational outcomes for young people.

We’re building a stronger early childhood system in South Australia and it’s important we have a system that acts early, adapts to data, and responds to the needs of children and families.

The boost fund supports services to enhance outcomes for all children, strengthen community partnerships, and address key gaps in development, so more children can start school ready to learn on the very first day.