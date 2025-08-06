Diversified Insurance Brokers Celebrates 45 Years of Trusted Financial Solutions

Jason Stolz, CLTC, CRPC Jarad Stolz, CLTC, CRPC Mike Dusombre, CLTC, CRPC

Marking 45 years of excellence, Diversified Insurance Brokers continues to help Americans protect wealth and plan for retirement.

SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversified Insurance Brokers proudly marks its 45th year of delivering reliable insurance and retirement planning services to individuals and families across the country. Built on a foundation of personalized service, trusted partnerships, and financial education, the firm continues to grow its reputation as one of the nation’s most experienced insurance advisors.

Since opening its doors in 1980, Diversified Insurance Brokers has guided thousands of clients through some of life’s most important financial decisions—from securing life insurance and planning for long-term care, to selecting annuities and Medicare options tailored to retirement goals.

With access to over 75 top-rated insurance carriers, Diversified is known for helping clients navigate a crowded marketplace with clarity and confidence. The firm’s advisors specialize in solutions that offer protection, tax efficiency, and guaranteed income—delivered with the professionalism and heart of a family-owned business.

“After 45 years, we’re still just as committed to doing what’s right for each client we serve,” said Jason Stolz, CLTC, CRPC. “It’s not about selling products—it’s about building lifelong plans that stand the test of time.”

As part of its 45-year milestone, Diversified is expanding its educational tools, retirement income strategies, and custom quoting services to help even more families make informed decisions about the future.

