Demand for Advanced Tires Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.14 Billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Advanced Tires Market Be By 2025?

The market size for advanced tires market has seen significant growth in the last few years. From $1.24 billion in 2024, it is projected to rise to $1.38 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as more vehicle production and sales, an amplified focus on fuel efficiency, the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, greater need for high-performance vehicles, and the rise in urbanization.

The market size of advanced tires is predicted to experience swift expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $2.14 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The key drivers for this predicted increase during the forecast period include the rise in automobile production, expansion of the automotive industry, amplified domestic usage of vehicles possessing high-end features, heightened awareness around tire safety and a soaring demand for advanced safety characteristics. Notable trends for the forecast period encompass intelligent tire technology, self-repairing tires, rapid technology advancements, 3d printing with advanced materials, and run-flat tire innovations.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Advanced Tires Market Landscape?

The escalation in automobile manufacturing is anticipated to drive the expansion of the advanced tires market size in the future. This production pertains to the large-scale industrial creation of vehicles such as cars, trucks, buses, and other forms of motor vehicles. Factors such as rising disposable income, customer inclinations, autonomous driving features, and personal mobility lead to an uptick in automobile production. Advanced tires boost the performance, safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction of vehicles, thereby aiding manufacturers in creating high-grade, reliable, and eco-friendly cars that fulfill the current market needs and regulations. For example, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a professional organization based in Belgium, reported in May 2023 that the overall production of passenger cars witnessed an 8.3% increase from 10.1 million in 2021 to 10.9 million in 2022. Consequently, the growth of automobile production fuels the advanced tires market expansion.

Who Are The Top Players In The Advanced Tires Market?

Major players in the Advanced Tires Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Continental AG

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Michelin

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Pirelli & C. SpA

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

• Hankook Tire & Technology Co. Ltd.

• The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

• Zhongce Rubber Group Co. Ltd.

• Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Advanced Tires Industry?

Leading firms participating in the advanced tire industry are concentrating on creating cutting-edge technologies like IoT tire sensor innovation to maintain market dominance. IoT tire sensor technology employs embedded sensors in tires to track various metrics and deliver real-time data to a central system, usually via wireless networks. For example, Cerebrum Sensor Technologies, an American company that provides revolutionary tire sensors, unveiled Intelligent Tire Solutions for vehicle and tire OEMs in April 2023. This world-first service provides real-time direct tread depth monitoring that can be adjusted for virtually any type of vehicle tire. This unique system utilizes advanced sensors to track tire pressure, temperature, and tread wear live. It leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to evaluate maintenance requirements and possible tire failures, boosting safety by notifying drivers or fleet managers of serious issues. It allows for effortless data access through intuitive mobile applications and web platforms.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Advanced Tires Market

The advanced tiresmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material: Synthetic Rubber, Aramid and Nylon Reinforcements, Silica-Based Compounds, Steel Belts and Cord Plies, Carbon Black Reinforcement, Other Material

2) By Tire Type: Run-Flat Tires, Radial Tires, Airless Tires, Pneumatic Tires

3) By Technology: Self-Inflating Tires, Chip-Embedded Tires, Multi-Chamber Tires, All-In-One Tires, Self-Sealing

4) By Vehicle Type: Light Duty Vehicle (LDV), Heavy Duty Vehicle (HDV)

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Rubber: Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (Sbr), Butadiene Rubber (Br), Isoprene Rubber (Ir), Thermoplastic Elastomers (Tpe), Solution Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (Ssbr)

2) By Aramid And Nylon Reinforcements: Aramid Fiber Reinforcements (Kevlar), Nylon 6 And Nylon 66 Reinforcements, High-Strength Aramid Yarn, Hybrid Reinforcement Materials (Aramid-Nylon Combinations)

3) By Silica-Based Compounds: Silica-Enhanced Tire Compounds For Low Rolling Resistance, Silica-Silane Coupled Compounds, Silica Compounds For Improved Wet Traction And Durability, High-Silica Content Compounds For Fuel Efficiency

4) By Steel Belts And Cord Plies: Steel Belt Reinforcements, Steel Cord Plies For High-Performance Tires, Steel Belted Radial (Sbr) Construction, Steel-Wire Reinforced Tire Cords

5) By Carbon Black Reinforcement: High-Performance Carbon Black, Carbon Black For Wear Resistance And Durability, Carbon Black For Improved Wet Grip And Tread Wear, Low-Volatile Carbon Black For Enhanced Fuel Efficiency

6) By Other Materials: Natural Rubber (Latex), Recycled Rubber, Resin And Oils For Improved Grip, Anti-Ozonants And Antioxidants, Silane And Other Chemical Modifiers

Advanced Tires Market Regional Insights

In the Advanced Tires Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region for the year 2024. However, the fastest projected growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

