Advanced Air Mobility Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company's Advanced Air Mobility Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Air Mobility Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the last few years, the market size for advanced air mobility market has experienced an exponential growth. It is projected to expand from $9.66 billion in 2024 to $11.6 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2%. The past growth in this market can be credited to factors like the rise in urban population, regulatory advancements, increased interest from ride-sharing and logistics companies in urban air mobility solutions, development of infrastructure, and growing concerns about the environment.

In the foreseeable future, the advanced air mobility market size is predicted to witness a remarkable surge. By 2029, it is anticipated to reach a value of $24.56 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The expected growth during the forecast period is credited to the implementation of comprehensive regulatory frameworks and certification processes, the strategic development and establishment of vertiports, necessary charging stations, and maintenance facilities and the broadening of urban air mobility services to additional cities and regions. Diminishing expenses associated with air mobility vehicles and operations owing to mass production and technological advancements are also contributors to this growth. Public trust and acceptance should also increase as air mobility solutions become increasingly common and dependable. Major trends anticipated during the forecast period are cutting-edge propulsion systems, advancements in swift charging technology, ongoing refinement of autonomous flight systems, development of lightweight yet robust materials, and groundbreaking aerodynamic designs.

Download a free sample of the advanced air mobility market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18211&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Advanced Air Mobility Market?

The surge in urbanization and subsequent traffic congestion in large cities is forecasted to drive the expansion of the advanced air mobility market. Urbanization and traffic congestion occur as a result of a population spike in urban locales, causing roads to become overcrowded and vehicle traffic to increase. Several factors contribute to this, including population advancement, economic progression, insufficient public transport facilities, and the growth in private vehicle ownership. Advanced air mobility offers a resolution to these issues by providing prompt and efficient air transport, decreasing the dependence on terrestrial vehicles. For instance, the World Bank, a US-based global financial entity, stated in October 2022 that over half of the global population resides in urban areas. By 2045, it's predicted that the urban populace will augment by 1.5 times, escalating to 6 billion individuals. Furthermore, the US government's Federal Highway Administration reported in June 2024 that traveling on all roads and streets saw a rise of 1.3%, or 3.8 billion vehicular miles, in May 2024, in comparison with May 2023. Thus, the growing urbanization and increasing traffic congestion in major cities are set to bolster the advanced air mobility market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Advanced Air Mobility Market?

Major players in the Advanced Air Mobility Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Airbus SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Bell Textron Inc.

• Bristow Group Inc.

• Joby Aviation

• Archer Aviation Inc.

• Lilium GmbH

• Volocopter GmbH

• Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Advanced Air Mobility Market?

Renowned businesses in the advanced air mobility field are pioneering state-of-the-art technologies such as rotor fold-away systems to boost the versatility of their vehicles and enable smooth transfers between airborne and road-based journeys. Such systems give vehicles the ability to retract their rotors, making the swap from road driving to flying a breeze. In a case in point, XPENG AEROHT, an industrial automation enterprise based in China, unveiled their entirely electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) flying car in October 2022. This groundbreaking vehicle has been equipped to handle both road drives and air journeys, featuring a sophisticated rotor fold-away system for quick mode-switching. It has a newly designed flight control system equipped with fault-tolerance capabilities and a dual-engine backup for added safety. The design has been streamlined from a horizontal twin-rotor system to a wider multi-rotor setup, slashing complexity and improving dependability. It has the capability to lift off and set down vertically, flying over traffic and obstructions, conditional on rules governing low-altitude airspace.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Advanced Air Mobility Market Growth

The advanced air mobilitymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Air Taxis, Drones, Other Types

2) By Component: Hardware, Software

3) By Mode Of Operation: Piloted Mode Of Operation, Autonomous Mode Of Operation

4) By Propulsion Type: Parallel Hybrid Propulsion, Electric Propulsion, Turboshaft Propulsion, Turboelectric Propulsion

5) By Application: Cargo Transport, Passenger Transport, Mapping And Surveying, Special Mission, Surveillance And Monitoring, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Air Taxis: Electric Vertical Takeoff And Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft, Hybrid VTOL Aircraft, Autonomous Air Taxis, Piloted Air Taxis

2) By Drones: Delivery Drones, Passenger Drones, Surveillance Drones, Cargo Drones

3) By Other Types: Personal Air Vehicles (PAVs), Regional Air Mobility (RAM) Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

View the full advanced air mobility market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-air-mobility-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Advanced Air Mobility Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe lead the global market in advanced air mobility. Given future trends, North America is anticipated to have the quickest growth rate. The regions included in the evaluation of the advanced air mobility market encompass Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

