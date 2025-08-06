MQube Powers UK’s First AI-Accessible Mortgage Affordability Calculator

Move forms part of a wider strategy to open mortgage decisioning tools to AI by the UK-based fintech.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MQube, the fintech powering MPowered’s One Day Mortgage, has announced the launch of the UK’s first mortgage affordability calculator accessible directly by AI agents via the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This marks a major milestone in integrating financial services with large language models (LLMs), transforming how financial data is delivered to next-generation AI systems.

“This is a fundamental shift in mortgage origination systems, from standalone applications to multi-purpose AI platforms” said Mike Lear, CIO at MQube.

As LLMs increasingly become the user interface for the internet, traditional software interfaces are evolving. MQube’s MCP server framework allows lenders to securely expose live decisioning tools, such as affordability calculators and lending criteria, to AI agents like Claude, enabling seamless, conversational access to financial services.

“We’ve engineered MCP to bridge the gap between complex financial systems and the AI-first internet,” said Stelios Constantinidis, Director of AI at MQube. “This deployment proves fintech can safely deliver dynamic, live data to LLMs without compromising compliance or data integrity.”

The MCP standard, originally proposed by Anthropic, allows for bidirectional communication between LLMs and trusted data sources. It eliminates the need for scraping or outdated data feeds by allowing AI agents to query fresh, compliant data in real-time, ushering in a new era of LLM-native financial infrastructure.

“This is just the beginning,” added Constantinidis. “We’re building an ecosystem where lenders can embed AI-accessible capabilities across the entire mortgage journey.”

The MCP-enabled affordability calculator was developed in collaboration with MPowered and forms part of MQube’s broader strategy to future-proof mortgage origination technology for an AI-first world.

MQube has also made MCP a core feature of its flagship origination platform, Origo. “With Origo now fully MCP-native, every part of its functionality is available to LLMs,” said Lear. “Every part of Origo is now an MCP server where every AI agent built on Origo has instant access to a fully mature origination ecosystem, making developing and deploying new reliable AI agents 10x faster.”

“We’re treating AI agents like code,” added Tom Hobson, CTO at MQube. “Just like DevOps accelerated software delivery, our MCP architecture lets engineers build, test and ship AI-powered functionality in hours, not weeks.”

