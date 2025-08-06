PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2025 Senate Unanimously Backs Open Budget Process --Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian said the Senate has unanimously signed and filed Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4 seeking to fortify the national budget process by institutionalizing strict transparency and accountability measures to ensure that every peso is protected, properly spent, and aligned with the nation's true priorities. The concurrent resolution mandates the uploading of all budget-related documents on the Senate and House websites - from agency-prepared forms and public hearings to the Bicameral Conference and final General Appropriations Bill -- before submission to the President. "This will be the 'golden age of transparency and accountability.' Bilang Finance Committee chairman, hindi ako papayag ng anumang insertion sa budget. I will also make sure that we will be very strict when it comes to confidential funds," the lawmaker said. "Existing technological innovations now allow for centralized, accessible, and searchable platforms for budget data that are responsive to the principles of open government and digital governance," said Gatchalian, noting that all budget-related documents are currently not easily accessible. "Such transparency reform will enable an informed public to push for accountability on the use of public funds," he added. Mga Senador Nagkakaisang Sinusuportahan ang Bukas na Proseso ng Pag-usisa ng 2026 National Budget --Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na nagkakaisang nilagdaan at inihain ng lahat ng mga senador ang Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 4 na naglalayong patatagin ang proseso ng pag-usisa ng 2026 national budget sa pamamagitan ng mahigpit na mga panuntunan sa transparency at accountability upang matiyak na ang bawat pisong pondo ng bayan ay napangangalagaan, nagagamit nang wasto, at tumutugma sa tunay na mga prayoridad ng bansa. Inaatasan ng resolusyong ito ang paglalathala ng lahat ng dokumentong may kaugnayan sa 2026 national budget sa mga website ng Senado at Kamara - mula sa inihandang budget ng mga ahensya hanggang sa mga pampublikong pagdinig, pati na sa Bicameral Conference hanggang sa pinal na bersyon ng General Appropriations Bill - bago ito isumite sa Pangulo. "Ito ang magiging 'golden age of transparency and accountability.' Bilang chairman ng Finance Committee, hindi ako papayag ng anumang insertion sa budget. Sisiguraduhin ko rin na magiging mahigpit kami pagdating sa confidential funds," sabi ng mambabatas. Sa panahon ngayon, mayroon nang mga teknolohiyang nagbibigay-daan sa pagkakaroon ng isang centralized, accessible, at searchable na platform para sa mga datos ng budget na sumusunod sa prinsipyo ng open government at digital governance," ayon kay Gatchalian. Ngayon kasi aniya ay hindi madaling makakuha ng mga dokumentong may kaugnayan sa national budget. "Ang ganitong reporma sa transparency ay magbibigay-daan sa publiko na isulong ang pananagutan sa paggamit ng pondo ng bayan," dagdag niya.

