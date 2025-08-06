PHILIPPINES, August 6 - Press Release

August 6, 2025 SOTTO: LET US NOT DISMISS FORTHWITH Manila, Philippines - Senate Minority Leader Vicente "Tito" Sotto III on Wednesday opposed the motion to dismiss the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte, saying the Supreme Court decision being used as basis is not yet final. "The decision is not yet final. A Motion for Reconsideration was filed by the House of Representatives just last Monday," Sotto said during his interpellation. "Why are we rushing to dismiss the case?" Sotto warned that dismissing the case prematurely could result in complications should the Supreme Court reverse its ruling. "Just to remind everyone, the reversal of the Supreme Court's own decision is not impossible, even in landmark cases," he said, citing La Bugal-B'laan vs. Ramos and Lily Lopez vs. Lolito Lopez as examples. He disputed the Court's interpretation of adjournment, clarifying that "February 5 did not terminate the 19th Congress as stated in the decision. The sine die adjournment of the 19th Congress was on June 14, 2025, wherein the last session day was last June 11." "There is a world of difference between adjournment vs. a sine die adjournment," Sotto added. "This is a transcendental case, ang laking constitutional issue nito. Wala man lang oral arguments or at the very least a consultation with someone from Congress regarding the procedure." Sotto also raised concerns that the Supreme Court is "essentially amending the Constitution" by removing the third mode of initiating impeachment complaints. "If the Supreme Court is now changing the meaning of 'initiating,' then at the very least, it should be applied prospectively," he continued. "Pag gusto talaga may paraan, pag ayaw may dahilan. Pero wag naman sama pati sa mga ganitong bagay that will ultimately affect future impeachment and legislative rules and proceedings," he added. He stressed that the Senate had already assumed jurisdiction, "Anong tawag mo dun sa pag-constitute as an impeachment court? Nag-robe pa sila and even sent out summons. Ano yun, moro-moro lang?" Sotto also criticized the Supreme Court ruling's quality. "It is incoherent and some parts are off-topic. Para bang pinagtagpi-tagpi," he said. "It even quoted the entire Article XI of the Constitution twice." "Let us allow and give chance to the Supreme court to rectify its decision, which contains clear and blatant errors, for their sake and for future impeachment proceedings." Sotto concluded. "Let us not dismiss forthwith!"

