PHILIPPINES, August 12 - Press Release

August 12, 2025 CAMILLE VILLAR SEEKS SENATE PROBE ON RISING CASES OF LEPTOSPIROSIS Alarmed by the rise of leptospirosis cases in the country, Senator Camille Villar is calling for a probe into how the Department of Health (DOH) and other concerned agencies are mapping ways to lower deaths related to the disease. The youngest senator of the 20th Congress, Villar, filed a resolution seeking to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the alarming increase in leptospirosis cases in the Philippines, and to strengthen the measures for prevention and control. Citing statistics, the senator noted how the rainy season and extreme floods can bring about a potential increase in the number of cases of the said disease. "Leptospirosis disease is a serious public health problem, mainly affecting the productive age group and those living in flood-prone areas," Villar said. Villar stressed the need to intensify campaigns for the prevention of leptospirosis, implement measures to limit casualties, disseminate accurate information, and ensure the timely administration of proper treatment. Villar expressed her concern after recent reports from the DOH showed that several hospitals in Metro Manila have also activated fast lanes to accommodate the surge in cases. While the latest information from the DOH indicated that the number of cases has plateaued, a total of 2,396 leptospirosis cases were recorded from June 8 to August 7, with a strong concentration in Metro Manila. "The rising figures are reflective of a broader public health concern, as other floodaffected regions across the country may be experiencing similar or even more severe outbreaks," she said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.