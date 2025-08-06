Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala delivers keynote address at Built Environment Women in Leadership Seminar, 8 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Sihle Zikalala (MP), will deliver the keynote address at the Built Environment Women in Leadership Seminar, hosted by the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) in collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI).

This commemorative engagement, taking place as part of Women’s Month 2025, will be held under the theme: “Advancing Her – Her Story, Her Voice: The Power of Mentorship and Support in the Built Environment.”

In support of the CBE’s mandate to create an inclusive, ethical, and diverse built environment, the seminar will bring together professionals, young leaders, and policy stakeholders. It will explore challenges, progress, and opportunities, while promoting mentorship as a driver of leadership development and gender equity, echoing the goals of the CBE’s Built Environment Women’s Network (BEWN).

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 08 August 2025

Time: 10h00 – 14h00

Venue: ANEW Hotel Capital, 390 Van Der Walt, Lilian Ngoyi Street, Pretoria

Keynote Speaker: Mr Sihle Zikalala (MP), DPWI

Media Access:

Accredited media will have access to the keynote address, will they have access to interviews, key discussions, and recommendations. Media are advised to RSVP by no later than 07 August 2025 for coordination purposes.

Enquiries and RSVPs must be logged on the link: register here or via email to the following officials:

Ms Nosizwe Mokoena

E-mail: Nosizwe@cbe.org.za

Ms Sinah Ndala

E-mail: sinah@cbe.org.za



#GovZAUpdates