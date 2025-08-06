Submit Release
Commission for Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement on women entrepreneurs in North-West Province, 7 Aug

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the North West, in partnership with Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Development and Welfare NPC (BBKDW), will conduct a stakeholder engagement to address challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the province.

Through this session, the CGE will promote the advancement of gender equality and women's economic empowerment in rural communities and break down barriers by creating direct connections between women entrepreneurs and developers. Members of the media are invited to attend the engagement.

Event Details:
Date: 07 August 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Mphebatho Cultural Museum

Enquiries:
Joyce Khutsoane
Cell: 066 167 7573
E-mail: Joyce@cge.org.za

Javu Baloyi
CGE Spokesperson
Cell: 083 557 3306
E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

