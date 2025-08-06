Commission for Gender Equality hosts stakeholder engagement on women entrepreneurs in North-West Province, 7 Aug
The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the North West, in partnership with Bakgatla Ba Kgafela Development and Welfare NPC (BBKDW), will conduct a stakeholder engagement to address challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in the province.
Through this session, the CGE will promote the advancement of gender equality and women's economic empowerment in rural communities and break down barriers by creating direct connections between women entrepreneurs and developers. Members of the media are invited to attend the engagement.
Event Details:
Date: 07 August 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Mphebatho Cultural Museum
Enquiries:
Joyce Khutsoane
Cell: 066 167 7573
E-mail: Joyce@cge.org.za
Javu Baloyi
CGE Spokesperson
Cell: 083 557 3306
E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.