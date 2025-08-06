International Relations and Cooperation on immigration-related concerns with Eswatini

South Africa has raised concerns with Kingdom of Eswatini following confirmation by the acting spokesperson of the Government, Mrs Thabile Mdluli, that a group of dangerous criminals of various nationalities landed in Eswatini after being transported from the United States of America on a special flight with the potential of more criminals of this profile to follow. Their arrival was also followed by an announcement from the United States Department of Homeland Security indicating that this group of individuals from several countries, and some of whom have been convicted of serious offenses and crimes, have been deported from the United States of America and have arrived in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

DIRCO, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of South Africa, noted the aforementioned statement wherein Eswatini and the USA indicated that they would collaborate with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to facilitate the transit of these inmates to their countries of origin. DIRCO also noted that the countries of origin of these deportees are unlikely to receive them.

Whilst respecting the sovereign decision of the Government of Eswatini, the Government of the Republic of South Africa is deeply concerned about the profile of these individuals and the potential adverse impact on South Africa's national security and immigration policy, given the geographical proximity between the two sisterly countries.

Enquiries:

Mr Chrispin Phiri

Spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

