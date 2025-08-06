Gauteng Legislature’s Community safety committee responds to suspension of department’s top officials

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has noted the recent suspension of the Head of Department (HOD) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Gauteng Department of Community Safety.

These suspensions follow the outcomes of a forensic investigation conducted by the Provincial Forensic Audit Unit in the Office of the Premier, which uncovered serious financial irregularities within the Department.

The Committee welcomes the decisive intervention by Premier Panyaza Lesufi, which reflects a strong commitment to ethical governance, transparency, and accountability within the Provincial administration.

As the oversight body for the Department of Community Safety, the Committee views this development with serious concern, particularly as both the HOD and CFO regularly appeared before the Committee to present reports on the Department’s financial performance.

No indications of such irregularities were evident during these engagements, raising important questions about the effectiveness of current oversight mechanisms.

In response, the Committee is calling on the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to review and strengthen its Sector Oversight Model to ensure more rigorous scrutiny of departmental financial performance.

This includes ensuring that Committees implement more robust accountability measures and intensifying efforts to detect and prevent financial mismanagement.

The Committee strongly condemns any acts of corruption or financial misconduct within public institutions, especially within a department whose core mandate is to safeguard the lives and wellbeing of the people of Gauteng. Those entrusted with positions of authority must uphold the highest standards of integrity and service.

The Committee will continue to monitor this matter closely and will engage the Premier’s Office and other relevant authorities to ensure that appropriate action is taken and that public trust is restored.

It will further seek a full briefing on the forensic report and explore further measures to strengthen financial controls and accountability.

