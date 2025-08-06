Swifter unveils new AI native Digital Delivery Platform at Ai4 2025

Swifter debuts at Ai4 2025 with its AI-Native Digital Delivery Platform, delivering 5x faster enterprise app development through specialized AI agents.

We’re excited to demonstrate how our AI agents accelerate delivery, ensure compliance, and put control back in the hands of business and technical leaders” — Itay Even-chen Swifter’s CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swifter, the AI-Native Digital Delivery Platform for developing enterprise business applications, is making its debut at Ai4 2025, introducing a transformative approach to secure, compliant, and production-grade application at 5x delivery speed.This marks a pivotal moment for software development, as Swifter’s new Agentic AI SDLC platform sets a new benchmark for enterprise digital delivery.A New Era for Enterprise Application Delivery Swifter’s platform is engineered to address the core challenges faced by enterprise teams: accelerating delivery without sacrificing compliance, traceability, or control. Unlike traditional coding environments or the new AI coding platforms , Swifter orchestrates the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) through a unified platform, powered by a team of specialized AI agents. Each agent is dedicated to a critical SDLC phase Requirements, Architecture, Application, Code Development, and Testing ensuring every step is automated, auditable, and fully editable by human teams until deployment and future developments.Key InnovationsAgentic AI SDLC: Embedded AI agents break down requirements, plan architecture, generate logic, and automate testing, all while integrating seamlessly with GitHub and enterprise DevOps pipelines. Every artifact is versioned and traceable, supporting rigorous compliance and audit needs.No Proprietary Lock-In: Swifter is unique in that it outputs framework-standard code (Angular or React), giving organizations full ownership and flexibility, with no dependencies on proprietary runtimes.End-to-End Traceability: From requirements to deployment, every change is tracked, versioned, and available for review, supporting enterprise governance and regulatory standards.Accelerated, Controlled Delivery: Swifter enables teams to move from user stories to production-ready applications at 5x the speed, without compromising quality or oversight. AI coding agents accelerate delivery, yet human teams retain full control and editability at every stage.Enterprise-Grade Security: Built-in DevSecOps pipelines automated security checks and role-based access controls ensure every application meets the highest standards for security and compliance.Impact on the IndustrySwifter’s Digital Delivery Platform bridges the gap between business and technical teams, empowering organizations to deliver complex, regulated business applications with unprecedented speed, transparency, and control. By unifying requirements, architecture, application design, development, and testing in a single platform, Swifter eliminates the trade-offs that have long plagued traditional low-code/no-code solutions or newer AI coding platforms.

