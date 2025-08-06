EDX Wireless Advances High-Precision RF Planning for Utility Networks, Citing Insights from pLTE Pioneer Ubiik

EDXWireless and Ubiik

EDX Wireless, announced its flagship solution, SignalPro®,has been adopted by Ubiik, a leading provider of pLTE solutions to design its NB-IoT & LTE-M networks.

We’re thrilled to support Ubiik’s mission of enabling scalable and standards-based wireless infrastructure for smart utilities,” — Anoop Kaur Bowdery

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDX Wireless, a global leader in simulation-driven wireless network planning software , today announced its flagship solution, SignalPro, has been adopted by Ubiik, a leading provider of private LTE (pLTE) solutions, to design and optimize its large-scale NB-IoT and LTE-M networks.SignalPro’s ability to simulate real-world RF environments—including terrain, buildings, vegetation, and other physical obstructions—enables Ubiik to accurately model and validate network performance before deployment. When Ubiik, a pioneer in private LTE (pLTE) deployments, became the first to request LTE-M support in SignalPro, it spotlighted a growing demand within the IoT and utility sectors. Ubiik’s early adoption and specific technical requirements helped validate the importance of this feature, reflecting a broader industry shift toward standards-based, low-power wide-area connectivity."EDX SignalPro enables Ubiik to efficiently optimize large-scale designs while offering customers a simple way to visualize coverage. We’re are looking forward to using it to improving deployment strategies in upcoming projects." Mark Fecci, VP of Sales, U.S., UbiikSupporting Smarter Utility InfrastructureUbiik’s solutions have been deployed in numerous large-scale Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Field Area Network (FAN) projects. Ubiik can now deliver even higher confidence in its network designs by leveraging SignalPro’s features as:• LTE legacy, LTE-M and NB-IoT propagation studies• Site auto placement• Advanced data export, including support for SHP format“We’re thrilled to support Ubiik’s mission of enabling scalable and standards-based wireless infrastructure for smart utilities,” said Anoop Kaur Bowdery, CEO of EDX Wireless. “With SignalPro, Ubiik’s engineers can explore propagation effects, antenna patterns, and site constraints in detail — driving better decisions in both dense urban zones and remote rural deployments.By leveraging SignalPro’s powerful planning capabilities, companies can drive innovation in their IoT deployments. Key features include:• High-resolution terrain and land-use modeling• Support for hybrid networks (mesh + point-to-multipoint + LTE)• Line-of-sight, coverage heatmaps, and link budget calculators• Advanced antenna system modeling with 3D patterns and beamforming supportThe commitment to market-responsive innovation serves a rapidly growing demand for accurate, scalable, and interoperable wireless solutions that support the digital transformation of energy and water utilities worldwide.About UbiikUbiik delivers high-performance wireless connectivity solutions for mission-critical utility and industrial applications. Ubiik continues to innovate in the private LTE and IoT space, addressing coverage limitations andc cost barriers that hinder widespread IoT adoption. With a track record of over one million AMI device deployments, Ubiik is a market leader in providing scalable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity solutions. Ubiik acquired Mimomax Wireless in 2023, bringing 15 years of knowledge and experience of mission-critical SCADA and voice deployments into the Ubiik group. For more information, visit www.ubiik.com About EDX WirelessEDX Wireless is a leading provider of wireless network design and planning software used by utilities, integrators, and telecom engineers worldwide. With its flagship product SignalPro, EDX enables customers to design wireless networks across mesh, point-to-multipoint, private LTE/5G, Wi-SUN, and other mission-critical technologies with unparalleled geographic and RF accuracy.For more information, visit: www.edx.com

