Corporate Universe, Inc. Announces its Innovative ZapStart UPS

Supercapacitor to be Trialed by a Major UK Infrastructure Player in Q3/Q4 2025 via its wholly Owned Subsidiary Oxcion Limited

Corporate Universe, Inc (OTCQB:COUV)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Universe, Inc. OTC Expert Market:COUV, hereinafter referred to as the “Company”, is a holding company engaged in the energy sector where it is developing next generation of supercapacitors. The Company today announced that it has been requested by a major United Kingdom infrastructure company to conduct a trial (as a “proof of concept”) of its innovative pre-commercial supercapacitor in its ZapStart UPS (“UninterruptiblePower Supply”) at the infrastructure company’s dedicated test center. The test is expected to occur sometime during the 3rd or 4th quarter of 2025. The Company’s goal is to redefine energy reliability.

Oxcion Limited, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has been diligently working on their first pre-commerical supercapitor based on its product, ZapStart UPS. The Company has determined that by utilizing its technology when integrated with an online UPS solution, this market sector was the most likely to showcase improvements to a higher level “making changes for the better” that the market is demanding for power resilience.

The ZapStart UPS product is an online UPS solution, designed and built to the Company’s specifications by its Taiwan manufacturing partner, maximizing the performance of its novel Gen 3 super capacitor. Gen 3 is a building block on which the Company can ultimately move to support other important solutions, such as for the Grid.

The ZapStart UPS Product is expected to transition the Company into a revenue generating company.

Adrian Jones Acting CEO/CFO explains that “By taking our supercapacitors improving what’s currently in the market and by putting them into a product such as a ZapStart UPS, we expect to make that UPS “Online” (instantaneous power delivery), and further expect it to be able to provide instant power with no lag and no delay when the main supply fails for mission critical power assets that require 24/7/365 uptime to safeguard systems that keep society running.”

The Company’s goal is to provide a solution that will provide mission critical industrial assets found in the water, telco, internet data center, microgrids and energy sectors with power resilience that is necessary to ensure higher service levels to transform uptime assurance.

There can be no assurance that this “proof of concept” demonstration will result in the Company obtaining new business. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of the customer evaluation process and does not intend to disclose further developments unless it is determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary. There can be no assurance regarding the results or outcome of this “proof of concept” demonstration.

About Corporate Universe, Inc.

Corporate Universe, Inc. (the "Company") acts as a holding company and is engaged in the energy sector where it is developing next generation of supercapacitors. Through its subsidiaries Carbon-ion Energy, Inc and Oxcion Limited, the Company is developing a new class of energy storage device with considerable functional improvements over commercially available supercapacitors. This technology is referred to as the Carbon-ion or C-ion cell in contrast to Lithium-ion or Li-ion. The C-ion cell has been designed to provide specific power characteristics significantly higher than a Li-ion cell. It is designed to be classified as non-flammable and non-hazardous for transport, allowing the product to be shipped easily and to comply with both current and future regulations. Due to the method of energy storage, the cell has fewer moving parts electrochemically and is designed to go through significantly more charge/discharge cycles or and operate for many years of normal use. The C-ion cell is being designed for manufacture using many of the technologies well known in Li-ion cell production.

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Corporate Universe, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

