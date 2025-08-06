Honeycomb Paper Market Accelerating Growth with Future Market Size Strategies and Tactics

Honeycomb Paper Market, by Core Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research titled “ Honeycomb Paper Market by Core Type (Expanded Paper Honeycomb, Expanded Paper Honeycomb Blocks, Continuous Paper Honeycomb, Others), by Cell Size (Up to 10 mm, 10 to 30 mm, Above 30 mm), by End-use Industry (Home Décor, Transport and Logistics, Automotive, Building and Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030”, the global honeycomb paper market generated $6.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11829 Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:-- The increasing use of expanded paper honeycomb as a replacement for traditional core filling materials such as solid fillings, chipboard stripes, and tube board especially in interior doors and partition walls is a major driver for market growth.- However, the limited processing performance of paper honeycomb board continues to restrict its application in some end-use industries, hindering the market expansion to some extent.- Despite this, rising demand for lightweight and durable honeycomb paper pallets particularly in air shipments has opened up new avenues of opportunity in the market.Segment Highlights:-Cell Size: 10 to 30 mm Segment to Lead:By cell size, the 10 to 30 mm segment accounted for nearly 50% of the global market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant through 2030. It is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The segment’s growth is attributed to increasing urbanization and booming construction activities in both developed and developing countries, where this cell size range is ideal for manufacturing honeycomb cores for interior doors.End-use Industry: Home Décor Segment Dominates:By end-use industry, the home décor segment contributed to over two-fifths of the market revenue in 2020 and is projected to maintain its lead through 2030. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8%, driven by the widespread application of honeycomb paper in furniture and decorative interior elements.Regional Insights:The Asia-Pacific region followed by Europe and North America—held the largest share of the market in 2020, accounting for over 40% of the global revenue. Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030. The region’s dominance is fueled by a growing preference for eco-friendly, lightweight, and high-strength materials in the home décor sector, particularly in countries with a strong focus on sustainable development.Key Market Players:- Lsquare Eco Products Pvt. Ltd.- Greencore Packaging- Honicel Nederland B.V.- EcoGlobe Packaging Private Limited- Helios Packaging- MAC PACK- Axxor- Crown Holdings Inc.- Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA- YOJ Pack-Kraft𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/honeycomb-paper-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

