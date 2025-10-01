AI in Energy Market to Hit $14 Billion by 2029, Growing at 17.2% CAGR
Artificial Intelligence Reshaping Global Energy Market with Renewables and Smart Grids
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the AI in energy market size was valued at $5.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $14.0 billion by 2029, growing at a strong CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2029. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming how energy is produced, distributed, and consumed, driving efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across the global energy sector.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12587
⚡ Introduction
Artificial Intelligence in energy refers to the application of advanced computational algorithms, predictive analytics, and machine learning tools that optimize operations across the power value chain. From renewable energy integration and grid management to demand forecasting and carbon emission monitoring, AI is becoming a cornerstone of modern energy strategies. With the growing transition toward clean energy, AI enables energy providers to address challenges such as fluctuating supply, grid resilience, and consumer energy optimization.
🌍 Market Dynamics
✅ Key Drivers
Rising Renewable Energy Adoption: The surge in solar, wind, and hydropower generation has made energy management more complex. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), renewables are set to overtake coal as the largest source of electricity by early 2025, accounting for 95% of new capacity expansion. AI helps forecast renewable output, stabilize grids, and ensure seamless supply-demand balance.
Smart Grid Transformation: AI technologies, integrated with IoT and real-time analytics, make smart grids more responsive, adaptive, and efficient. This enhances grid stability while reducing downtime.
Operational Efficiency: AI optimizes solar panel positioning, improves wind turbine maintenance schedules, and enhances storage systems by predicting the best times for charging and discharging.
Energy Transition Goals: Governments and organizations worldwide are deploying AI tools to accelerate their shift toward low-carbon and net-zero strategies.
🚧 Challenges
Despite the promising growth, the high implementation cost of AI systems is a key restraint. Developing and deploying AI solutions requires substantial investment in infrastructure, hardware, software, and skilled talent. Energy companies often need to upgrade existing systems to fully leverage AI, which increases financial pressure, especially in developing economies.
🚀 Opportunities
Carbon Emission Monitoring: AI enables real-time monitoring of emissions across power plants, transportation, and industrial facilities. This allows for targeted interventions to reduce carbon footprints.
Energy Storage Optimization: AI enhances battery efficiency by predicting charging/discharging cycles, ensuring reliable renewable integration.
Predictive Maintenance: In wind and solar farms, AI-powered predictive maintenance reduces downtime, cuts operational costs, and extends equipment lifespan.
Decentralized Energy Systems: AI provides valuable insights for managing distributed generation systems such as rooftop solar and microgrids.
Procure This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/68ef42b7e529cc77d7ac3ff7f12af492
📊 Segment Overview
The AI in energy market is segmented into component type, deployment type, application, end-use, and region:
By Component Type:
Solutions
Services
By Deployment Type:
On-Premise
Cloud
By Application:
Robotics
Renewables Management
Demand Forecasting
Safety & Security
Infrastructure
Others
By End-Use:
Energy Transmission
Energy Generation
Energy Distribution
Utilities
By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
🌎 Regional Insights
North America leads the market with strong investments in renewable integration and smart grid technologies. U.S. utilities are deploying AI to modernize infrastructure and meet sustainability targets.
Europe focuses heavily on decarbonization, with AI enabling carbon reduction strategies, renewable integration, and emission tracking.
Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing renewable adoption, and government-led AI initiatives in China and India.
LAMEA is gradually adopting AI to tackle grid inefficiencies and expand energy access across emerging economies.
🏭 Key Market Players
Major players shaping the AI in energy industry include:
Atos SE
Siemens Energy
Schneider Electric
GE Vernova
Terex Corporation
Vestas
Iberdrola, S.A.
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
AutoGrid Systems, Inc.
Constellation
These companies are investing in AI-driven solutions, partnerships, and cloud-based platforms to strengthen their market presence and accelerate digital transformation in the energy industry.
Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A12587
📈 Future Outlook
The AI in energy market is on a rapid growth trajectory, supported by increasing renewable energy generation, global net-zero targets, and the digitalization of power networks. As energy systems become more decentralized and demand for sustainability rises, AI will serve as a critical enabler for predictive analytics, automation, and efficiency.
By 2029, AI is expected to be deeply embedded in every stage of the energy value chain, helping utilities, governments, and industries achieve greater resilience, profitability, and sustainability.
Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:
AI in Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-energy-market-A12587
Artificial Intelligence in Renewable Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-renewable-energy-market-A224072
Energy as a Service Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-as-a-service-eaas-market-A06878
U.S. Clean Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-clean-energy-market-A325461
Clean Energy Infrastructure Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/clean-energy-infrastructure-market-A323711
Renewable Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/renewable-energy-market
Clean Energy Transition Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/clean-energy-transition-market-A323811
Distributed Energy Generation Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/distributed-energy-generation-market-A13784
Tidal Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tidal-energy-market-A39026
Clean Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/clean-energy-market-A43785
Green Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-energy-market
Solar Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-energy-market
Energy Transition Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/energy-transition-market-A31819
Alternative Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alternative-energy-market-A21107
Advanced Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-energy-market-A15774
Wave and Tidal Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wave-and-tidal-energy-market
Renewable Energy Certificates Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/renewable-energy-certificates-market
Wind Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wind-energy-market-A10536
Wave Energy Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wave-energy-market-A07823
Green Power Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/green-power-market-A07575
Bioenergy With CCS Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bioenergy-with-ccs-market-A325513
Electrical Grid Market
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrical-grid-market-A325514
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.