Automatic License Plate Recognition Market to Reach USD $13.94 Billion by 2029 at 11.7% CAGR

How Big Is The Automatic License Plate Recognition Market In 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for automatic license plate recognition has experienced a significant surge. It is projected to expand from $8 billion in 2024 to $8.97 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The notable growth during the historical period is due to its integration with various sectors like toll collection, parking and traffic management, vehicle theft prevention, and addressing security issues and law enforcement demands.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Automatic License Plate Recognition Market?

The surge in the need for traffic control is likely to boost the automatic license plate recognition market's growth. Traffic control involves the organization, management, and procurement of transport services required for the physical movement of vehicles and cargo. The escalation in traffic control demand springs from the necessity to tackle road congestion, improve mobility, and encourage safer transport grids. Automatic license plate recognition systems play a vital role in traffic supervision and regulation as they can autonomously capture and identify license plate numbers. Advanced traffic management solutions paired with automatic license plate recognition technology offer significant potential for improving road safety and minimising road deaths. For example, in June 2023, the Americas Traffic Safety Crisis Report released by National Transportation Research (TRIP), a non-profit organization located in the US, stated that road deaths in the United States had risen by 19%, moving from 36,096 in 2020 to 42,795 in 2022. Moreover, the fatality rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in the US climbed by 22%, increasing from 1.11 in 2021 to 1.35 in 2022. Hence, the escalating concern for traffic control is propelling the development of the automatic license plate recognition market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automatic License Plate Recognition Industry?

Major players in the Automatic License Plate Recognition Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Neology Inc.

• Motorola Solutions

• Axis Communications

• Verint Systems Inc.

• ParkingEye Limited

• Vivotek

• Genetec Technology

• Kapsch TrafficCom

• Bosch Security Systems

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Automatic License Plate Recognition Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations within the automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) market are concentrating on the creation of innovative products, including mobile apps that use license recognition technology, in hopes of boosting operational efficiency and public security. These apps aid security forces and law enforcement in swiftly recognizing vehicles and obtaining essential information, thereby enhancing public safety and accelerating response times. For example, Flock Safety Inc., an American technology firm, introduced the Flock Safety Mobile App in October 2023. The app is dedicated to improving public safety and the efficiency of law enforcement via cutting-edge technology. It encompasses features such as real-time alerts for license plate recognition and sound detection, enabling officers to promptly react to potential dangers. In addition, the app grants immediate access to vital information, like vehicle specifics and audio clips linked to criminal activities, facilitating quicker suspect identification and situation awareness.

What Segments Are Covered In The Automatic License Plate Recognition Market Report?

The automatic license plate recognitionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Mobile, Fixed, Portable

2) By Application: Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, Parking Management, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Mobile: On-Vehicle ALPR Systems, Mobile Enforcement Units

2) By Fixed: Fixed Camera Systems, Fixed Roadside ALPR Units

3) By Portable: Handheld ALPR Devices, Portable Camera Units

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Automatic License Plate Recognition Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Automatic License Plate Recognition Global Market Report identified North America as the market leader. The growth forecast for this region was robust. The report included a comprehensive market analysis of several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

