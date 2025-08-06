Kherson by Yitong Du Wins Bronze in A' Landscape Design Awards

Kherson

Innovative Park Design Celebrates Aerospace History and Inspires Future Generations

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized accolade in the field of landscape design, has announced Yitong Du 's exceptional work, " Kherson ," as the recipient of the Bronze A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award. This prestigious recognition underscores the significance of Kherson's innovative design within the landscape design industry, celebrating its unique blend of historical tribute, educational value, and sustainable practices.Kherson's award-winning design holds immense relevance for the landscape design industry and its stakeholders. By seamlessly integrating aerospace history with interactive learning experiences and eco-friendly features, Kherson sets a new standard for public parks. This recognition highlights the growing demand for spaces that not only serve recreational purposes but also educate and inspire visitors while minimizing environmental impact.What sets Kherson apart is its thoughtful fusion of historical elements, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable design. The park features a replica of the lunar landing operation, augmented reality exhibits, and celestial-themed spatial planning, immersing visitors in an engaging and educational experience. The use of durable, eco-friendly materials, smart lighting, and water-efficient landscaping demonstrates a commitment to environmental stewardship without compromising aesthetics or functionality.The Bronze A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award serves as a testament to Yitong Du and the design team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of landscape design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects that prioritize interactive learning, sustainable practices, and the preservation of cultural heritage. As Kherson becomes a benchmark for innovative park design, it encourages the industry to explore new ways of creating meaningful and impactful public spaces.Kherson was designed by a talented team of professionals, including Yitong Du, Jim Brennan, Drew Coombs, and Tanja Wilcox. Their collaborative efforts and diverse expertise contributed to the project's success, showcasing the power of interdisciplinary collaboration in creating exceptional landscape designs.Interested parties may learn more about Kherson and its award-winning design at:About Yitong DuYitong Du is a multidisciplinary UX designer and AI product strategist who empowers users through intuitive, data-driven design. With award-winning work recognized by Red Dot and NY Product Design Awards, Yitong has led impactful AI solutions across startups and enterprise platforms. Blending design, business insight, and technology, he improves productivity, accessibility, and decision-making for diverse user groups, supporting small businesses, underrepresented communities, and future-focused learning. With roots in rural China and global experience, Yitong brings a unique, resilient, and empathetic perspective to every product he helps shape.About J. A. Brennan AssociatesJ.A. Brennan Associates, PLLC is a dedicated Seattle team that creates and programs spaces to enhance both natural and built environments for people and wildlife. Their expertise covers parks, open spaces, recreation areas, ecological design, habitat restoration, master planning, streetscapes, public spaces, trails, transportation, urban environments, and waterfronts. The team maintains the highest standards by expressing community visions, delivering sustainable design solutions, promoting livable and equitable communities, and stewarding natural and cultural resources. J.A. Brennan Associates collaborates closely with clients, engineers, and scientists to design beautiful, accessible, functional, and welcoming environments for all generations.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the field of Landscape Planning and Garden Design. Winning designs are selected based on rigorous evaluation criteria, including innovation, sustainability, aesthetic appeal, functionality, accessibility, and social impact. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives. Receiving the Bronze A' Design Award is a significant achievement, highlighting the recipient's ability to effectively blend form and function while offering solutions that benefit society and the environment.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the award celebrates its 17th year of honoring exceptional designs from around the world. The competition is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process, evaluated by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://gooddesignconference.com

