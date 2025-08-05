HAWAIʻI STATE YOUTH COMMISSION SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

Main, NEWS Posted on Aug 4, 2025 in Featured

With Several Openings the Commission Welcomes New Applicants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 4, 2025

HONOLULU – The Office of Youth Services (OYS), under the Department of Human Services (DHS), recently conducted an in-person swearing-in ceremony for the Hawaiʻi State Youth Commission (HiYC). Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke administered the oath of office to the youth commissioners and shared an inspiring message about the importance of public service and elevating youth voices.

Family members of the commissioners and special guests attended the event to celebrate this important occasion.

The commission is composed of 15 members between the ages of 14 and 24. Commissioners are appointed by the Governor, the Senate president, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Current members represent Kauaʻi, Oʻahu, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.

“The Youth Commission ensures that young people are not just talked about in policymaking — they are part of it,” said Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke. “These commissioners are helping to shape policies not just for the next 10 years, but for the generations that will follow long after we’re gone. I applaud their courage, dedication and drive to turn our shared visions into reality and ensure that the voices of Hawaiʻi’s youth help guide the future of our state.”

Senator Stanley Chang, who shared an inspirational message of empowerment, had the vision and commitment to establish this youth commission. His vision came to fruition when Act 106 was passed in 2018, establishing the Hawaiʻi State Youth Commission, to advise the Governor and Legislature on the effects of legislative policies, priorities, programs and budgets concerning the youth of the state of Hawaiʻi.

“Serving on the commission gave me the opportunity to advocate, share my mana‘o, and connect with passionate peers. From testifying on education funding to leading community listening sessions, it truly became a second ʻohana for me as we created bonds and celebrated wins that extended beyond the commission’s work,” said Eric Pōmaikaʻi Gee, outgoing commissioner, term 2023 to 2025. “I congratulate the new commission members as they step into an incredible opportunity to influence real policy change. We are the future of Hawaiʻi and will continue striving to make our home a better place for all.”

“Working with these young people is an honor. They come to the table with great enthusiasm, optimism, and passion to advocate for a better Hawaiʻi,” said Leanne Gillespie, executive director of the Office of Youth Services. “As Hawaiʻi’s future, their leadership and voice are essential as we work together to create a place where everyone can live, grow, and thrive. I want to thank our outgoing commissioners for their public service and leadership and welcome our new commissioners. I am excited to see what they will accomplish in the next two years.”

Following the ceremony, the commissioners immediately began their work with a weekend full of onboarding, training, and community service projects.

The Commission is currently recruiting new members, and several vacancies remain. Youth who are interested in applying can visit the Boards and Commissions page on Governor Josh Green’s website or follow @hawaiistateyc on Instagram for more information.

Click here to access photos from the ceremony.

# # #